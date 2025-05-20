Cardinals fans must campaign for Brendan Donovan's inclusion on Team USA's WBC roster

There is no better representative for Team USA during the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic than St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan, and it is time for Cardinals fans to get the attention of Team USA manager Mark DeRosa to make his addition to the team happen.

DeRosa has begun building his dream team for 2026 and already has commitments from Aaron Judge, who will captain the team, along with returning stars in Bobby Witt Jr. and Mike Trout. He's even been able to get Pittsburgh Pirates starter Paul Skenes to opt in, a move that may attract other top-end arms to the USA roster this next go around.

While plenty of stars from around the league will want to be a part of Team USA next year, Brendan Donovan offers to perfect blend of background and pedigree that would bring the team up a level both on and off the field.

Cardinals fans should campaign for Brendan Donovan's inclusion on Team USA's World Baseball Classic roster

John Denton of MLB.com made the case for Donovan the other day, and it has really sparked excitement and support from Cardinals fans everywhere. He recently told Denton he'd strongly consider the offer if he were asked.

“To be able to put that USA across your chest … that’s something I would strongly consider,” Donovan told MLB.com. “Obviously, seeing my dad put on a very different kind of uniform every day -- that flag means everything to our family. My dad represented his country overseas and here in the States in a very different way. But to be able to do something like that and represent my country, that would be extremely special.”

Donovan grew up in a military family, with his father serving his country as a United States Army Combat Readiness Center (USACRC) Deputy Commander, and Donovan has carried that legacy into his professional life by becoming a strong advocate for military veterans and causes that help better their quality of life. Donovan was named a finalist for the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award last year, an award that recognizes MLB players who lead the way in support of both active military men and women as well as veterans.

Donovan was on my podcast during Spring Training (Dealin' the Cards), and we got to talk with him more about his desire to further his support for veterans, starting more charity work, and becoming an even more vocal partner for organizations like Team Red, White & Blue.

On the field, Donovan has been one of the best players in baseball this year. Donovan is 26th in all of baseball with a 141 wRC+, posting a .330/.387/.466 slash line. Donovan pairs that top-end offensive production with defensive versatility all over the field, giving Team USA a guy who can play almost every position at an impact level.

It honestly makes too much sense. Donovan belongs on Team USA, and Cardinals fans should do whatever they can to make that happen.

Tag manager Mark DeRosa on social media (@markdero7 on both X and Instagram). Tag USA Baseball as well. Go to www.usabaseball.com and contact their staff. Let them know you want to see Brendan Donovan on Team USA's roster for the World Baseball Classic. He deserves to represent our country, and he will use that platform to continue to advocate for the military veterans and the care they have earned.