Cardinals walk away with exciting haul of prospects after Day 1 of MLB Draft

The St. Louis Cardinals decided to treat fans to an exciting night during Day 1 of the 2025 MLB Draft, finally opting for a crop of high-upside talent rather than the traditional mold of players they have gone after in the past.

The Cardinals had four selections in the top 89 picks last night, the most they've had in the top 100 in years and the first time since the 2022 MLB Draft that they owned their second-round pick, as well as had a Competitive Balance B pick before the third round. This, coupled with drafting fifth overall, their highest position since 1998, positioned the Cardinals to walk away with a haul on Sunday night.

And that they did.

The Cardinals got a haul of high-upside prospects on Day 1 of the 2025 MLB Draft

Selecting 5th, 55th, 72nd, and 89th last night, there was hope that the Cardinals would break away from old models of drafting where they targeted "safer" prospects over the high upside plays that can turn into true star talent at the next level. While many of us who watched the draft waited on pins and needles, unable to fully believe the Cardinals would surprise us in that way, they actually decided to treat fans with some exciting picks.

With the fifth overall pick, the Cardinals snagged left-handed starter Liam Doyle out of the University of Tennessee, a flamethrower who led all of Division 1 Baseball with a 42.6% strikeout rate in 2025. He did so boasting a high-90s fastball that touches 100+ MPH, and while his secondary pitches need work, Doyle is the kind of starter that a strong player development team, like the one the Cardinals brought in this past offseason, could turn into a front-line starter that the Cardinals have not had in years. It's not hyperbolic to say that Doyle may end up having one of the best fastballs the Cardinals have had in their organization's history.

In the second round, the Cardinals opted to go with a high school outfielder and shortstop in Ryan Mitchell, who, once again, represents a toolsy player with a ton of upside. Baseball America had Mitchell graded with 50 to 55 tools across the board, and standing at 6'1, 175 pounds at just 18 years old, Mitchell has time to grow into his body and become a really intriguing player for the club long-term. Patience will be required with someone like Mitchell, but he looks to be someone the club will roll out in center field to begin his professional career, knowing he is also able to play on the field or the corner outfield.

With the 72nd pick, the Cardinals selected Tanner Franklin, another pitcher from the University of Tennessee with a 70-grade fastball. Franklin was called the potential steal of the draft by MLB Network, as he boasts a fastball that reaches 102 MPH and has the tools to dream on a dynamic starter or reliever at the next level.

With their final pick of Day 1, the Cardinals opted for a "safer" pick in first baseman Jack Gurevitch out of UC San Diego. In 2025, Gurevitch slashed .371/.477/.681 with 17 home runs and a 15.5% walk-rate while boasting a 110 MPH 90th percentile exit velocity. Gurevitch is graded out at a 55 hit tool and 50 power tool, and drew comparisons to James Loney. First base is likely his long-term position. Since the Cardinals likely went overslot with their Mitchell and Franklin selections, grabbing a guy right around slot value at pick 89 or hopefully some savings there was a necessary move.

No, we will have no idea for years how the Cardinals actually did with these first four selections, but I do think it is fair for fans to walk away feeling really excited about night one. The Cardinals opted for upside, and that is what so many fans have been clamoring for.