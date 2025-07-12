The 2025 MLB Draft begins on Sunday night, and the St. Louis Cardinals are slated to pick four times during the first day of the draft. Sunday will cover the first three rounds of the draft, also including compensation picks, competitive balance selections, and the prospect promotion incentive pick.

The Cardinals are selecting fifth overall for the first time since 1998, when they selected outfielder J.D. Drew. The 2024 draft was the first time the Cardinals had selected in the top 10 since 1998, and they were able to snag one of the best prospects in all of baseball in JJ Wetherholt. The pressure is on the Cardinals to nail this selection and boost their future as they continue to transition into the Chaim Bloom era.

While the MLB Draft can be confusing to follow, we will update each of the Cardinals' selections here as the picks are made. Keep tuning back into this story as the evening goes on and the draft continues in the following days, as we will provide you with information about the selections below.

Complete list of St. Louis Cardinals’ 2025 MLB Draft picks

First Round, No. 5

Second Round, No. 55

Competitive Balance Round B, No. 72

Third Round, No. 89

Fourth Round, No. 120

Fifth Round, No. 150

Rounds 6 - 20, the Orioles will have the No. 25th selection of each round

After two straight years where the Cardinals did not have a second round pick due to forfeiting it in free agency to sign Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray, the Cardinals not only don't have to wait till the third round for their second pick of the draft, but they actually have four picks in the top 100 selections. This is the most of any team in the NL Central.

The Cardinals were awarded a Competitive Balance Round B pick due to a combination of factors like market size, revenue, and team record last year. As much focus and attention has gone on the number five pick for the Cardinals during the draft process, the fact that they have so many premium picks this year gives them an opportunity to fortify their farm system virtually overnight.

Don't forget, Chaim Bloom, who will take over for John Mozeliak following the 2025 season, has had massive success drafting the competitive balance rounds and later rounds of the draft while overseeing Boston's baseball operations. During his time there, they selected the current top prospect in all of baseball, Roman Anthony, with a supplemental second-round pick in 2022 (79th overall) and Kristian Campbell in the supplemental fourth round in 2023 (132nd overall). He also snagged top prospects in baseball like Marcelo Mayer, Kyle Teel, and Braden Montgomery in the first rounds of drafts.

Randy Flores is still leading the show for the Cardinals, so it will be fascinating to see how their draft is ultimately handled. Will they deviate from some of their prior trends with the changing of the guard? Or will they stick to the model that Flores and his team have found success with?

Stay tuned to the site all week long as we break down each of the Cardinals' draft picks and what their 2025 draft class means for the future of the organization.