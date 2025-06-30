Cardinals vs. Pirates rain delay: Details, updates on when game will start, June 30

Update: Tonight's game between the Cardinals and Pirates is expected to begin at approximately 6:50pm CT/7:50pm EST. More information below.

The St. Louis Cardinals are monitoring the radar for potential rains and storms once again. Shocker!

In what feels like a weekly occurrence at this point, the Cardinals are going to start their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a rain delay, as the tarps are covering the field at PNC Park and both clubs await an official start time for tonight's game.

When will the Cardinals-Pirates game start?

The Cardinals and Pirates have announced that, weather permitting, the game is expected to start at 6:50pm CT/7:50pm EST. We'll continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.

If you haven't kept up with the club as of late, they just capped off a series sweep on the road in Cleveland, shutting the Guardians out in 26 of the 27 innings they played during the series, thanks to shutdown pitching, and the Cardinals' bats came alive for 21 runs as well.

The Cardinals now sit nine games above .500 for the first time all season and currently hold the third NL Wild Card while also within striking distance of the NL Central division lead. Taking two of three from Pittsburgh this week or even putting together back-to-back sweeps would put them in a very strong position heading into a critical weekend series at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.

Tonight's pitching matchup sets up some really interesting storylines for St. Louis. Erick Fedde is coming off an awful start against the Cubs last week and is in need of a major bounce-back against the Pirates. Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney will take the mound for Pittsburgh, and while the Cardinals have had success against him over the years, this year's club has a clear weakness when it comes to hitting left-handed pitching.

The Cardinals will draw Paul Skenes and Mitch Keller in the next two games of this series, so taking tonight's game would make things a lot easier for St. Louis the rest of the way. The Pirates' offense remains their kryptonite as a team, so hopefully the Cardinals' arms can carry over their performance from the weekend and translate that into more zeros on the board this week.

We'll keep you updated here on start times as well as if the game were to go into another delay later in the evening.