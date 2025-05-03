Cardinals vs. Mets game postponed: When will the game be played?

Rain, rain, go away, Come again another day! The St. Louis Cardinals cannot catch a break with the weather these days!

After dropping the series opener at home to the New York Mets on Friday night, the weather in St. Louis has been full of rain to begin Saturday afternoon's contest. The start time for today's game was supposed to be 1:15pm CDT/2:15pm EST, but the game has officially been postponed.

The Cardinals-Mets game has been postponed: Updates on when they will make up Saturday's game.

Tomorrow’s doubleheader will go as follows: Game 1 at 12:15pm CT, Game 2 will be at 5:15pm CT.

The Cardinals fell to 14-19 last night and are now 0-5 against the Mets on the season and 0-9 against them since April 2024. The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball to start the year, but clearly have the Cardinals' number in a way that few other clubs do right now.

The Mets' bats got to Cardinals' starter Sonny Gray in Game 1, knocking him out of the game after just 4.1 innings of work, tagging him for six runs (four of which were earned) on their way to routing the Cardinals by a score of 9-3.

Unfortunately for St. Louis, their bullpen went back to imploding as well after a strong week and a half stretch from the group, as all four relievers who appeared after Gray allowed a run to score. Roycroft was unable to stop the bleeding when he entered the game for Gray (although none of those runs were officially charged to him), and each of John King, Roddery Munoz, and Ryan Helsley gave up a run following him.

The Cardinals really have their work cut out for themselves if they are going to get things back on track in the near future. The offense continues to be a strength of the team, and they are actually tied for fourth in all of baseball in quality starts from their rotation this season. But time and time again, it feels like an untimely blow-up start from their rotation will cost them a game, or the bullpen falls apart.

While the 2024 Cardinals were able to mask their issues as a team with strong pitching late in games, the 2025 Cardinals are much more like the 2023 club in that their strong offense continues to have the carpet pulled out from underneath them by a terrible relief core (although the 2023 team also had far worse starting pitching than the 2025 Cardinals have had so far).

The Cardinals have to start stringing together more wins as soon as possible. Early May has been the inflection point the last few years where things have hit rock bottom, and the Cardinals could be facing a very similar fate if they don't figure things out here soon. Most of us knew this year was about the future anyway, but I think we'd all like to see them be more competitive than they are right now.