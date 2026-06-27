Cardinals vs. Marlins rain delay: Details, updates on when game will start

After having last night's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks postponed due to weather conditions, the St. Louis Cardinals are now in the midst of a rain delay during game one of their weekend series at home against the Miami Marlins.

The Cardinals' grounds crew maintained a strong belief heading into tonight that the game would be played and that it would start on time, but unfortunately, the weather has not cooperated.

It's been a rough stretch for the Cardinals on the field, and while last night's postponement may help their rotation and bullpen out a bit, the Cardinals really need to get back in the win column and start stacking series wins again. If they can play tonight, that will be their first crack at doing so.

When will the Cardinals-Marlins game begin?

We'll keep you up to date on when the game is set to resume once information is made available.

This series against the Marlins is a really interesting test for St. Louis. The Marlins are 16-5 in the month of June and have vaulted themselves back into playoff contention, but they are 14-22 on the road so far this year. The Cardinals have been good but not great at home this season (22-19), and locking in during this series before a very tough end to the first half follows would be ideal.

One of the biggest questions facing the Cardinals in the immediate future is how they will handle a struggling pitching staff. Matthew Liberatore has come under major fire over the last few weeks due to his struggles, and with him not finding his form consistently for over a year now, the heat is on St. Louis to potentially make a change.

In case you missed it, Diamondbacks reliever Paul Sewald crashed out on social media about the game being postponed, blaming the Cardinals for not starting the game sooner (even though that is Major League Baseball's decision). It was quite the situation and sure fired up both Cardinals and Diamondbacks fans.

Stay tuned for updates on the weather situation. We will bring those throughout the evening as things change.