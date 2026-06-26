Diamondbacks reliever crashes out over Cardinals’ postponed game

We've all been there, right? Something frustrating happens, and we try to find someone to blame. If you aren't careful, you can point the finger at the wrong crowd. And boy, did Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Paul Sewald do that on Thursday when he called out the St. Louis Cardinals for their rainout.

Thursday's series finale was unfortunately postponed to July 23rd due to storms rolling through the St. Louis area. The Diamonbacks had already managed to take two of the first three games from the Cardinals, and considering how competitive this National League Wild Card race is, they sure would have loved to get the third before they left town.

Sewald took to X after the game to voice his frustration toward the Cardinals for the situation, stating the following:



"No you’re right thank you @Cardinals for not moving our game up to this afternoon when we politely asked given the whole world knew it was going to rain tonight. I actually was really hoping we could lose an off day and turn it into a 4 city road trip [thumbs up emoji]"

No you’re right thank you @Cardinals for not moving our game up to this afternoon when we politely asked given the whole world knew it was going to rain tonight. I actually was really hoping we could lose an off day and turn it into a 4 city road trip 👍🏻 — Paul Sewald (@ItsPaulSewald) June 26, 2026

While the Diamondbacks did reach out to Major League Baseball requesting to change the start time of that game days prior, MLB "was not amenable to moving the start time," according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Ultimately, the decision to shift those start times rests in the hands of MLB, and they chose not to.

There were many unhappy people in the DBacks clubhouse today. They were in touch with MLB as long as two days ago, given the forecast, and the league was not amenable to moving the start time. https://t.co/83vAI3pwjh — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) June 26, 2026

Did the Cardinals advocate hard for the game time to be shifted, too? We don't know, and I'm guessing not based on this reaction, but when it is not their decision to make anyway, it's certainly a choice to blame them for it. While individual teams set most start times for their home games, when it comes to changing that, it's not crazy to think there are a lot of factors at play.

Also, frankly, the Cardinals are going to make decisions that are in the best interest of their club, considering this is a competitive sport. The Cardinals' rotation and bullpen have been going through it as of late, so a surprise off day now really could benefit them. I'm not sure helping Sewald and the Diamondbacks have their off day in July is toward the top of their priority list.

Great move Cardinals. The Diamondbacks are near us in the wild card standings, so by giving them a 4 city road trip in the future, this could tire them out and hopefully make them lose a couple more games. A smart move by a smart organization. Glad to be a @Cardinals fan! — JANDY (@Jandystl) June 26, 2026

The whole situation was certainly odd. I'm sure if the roles were reversed, the Cardinals wouldn't be all that happy either, but jumping on social media to blame the Cardinals seemed like a pretty big stretch. But hey, to each their own!