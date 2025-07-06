Cardinals vs. Cubs rain delay: Details, updates on when game will start, July 6

Update: The Cubs have announced the expected start time for tonight's contest against the Cardinals is 6:10pm CT

No matter where the St. Louis Cardinals go, they seem to bring bad weather with them.

For what feels like the millionth time already this year, the Cardinals are expected to begin tonight's contest against the Chicago Cubs in a rain delay, as the Cubs just announced tonight's game will not start on time.

When will the Cardinals-Cubs game start?

The Cardinals and Cubs game tonight is now expect to begin at 6:10 PM CT,

The Cardinals and Cubs are slated to play on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball in the rubber match of a three-game series at Wrigley Field. Friday's game on the fourth of July was one of the worst games we've seen from the Cardinals in a long time, as they allowed the Cubs to set a franchise record with eight home runs that day, including six off of starter Miles Mikolas.

The Cardinals stormed back on Saturday, though, as Nolan Gorman and Yohel Pozo powered the Cardinals to an 8-6 victory over the Cubs, and if the Cardinals secure a series win tonight, they'll even up the season series at three games apiece.

The Cubs currently lead the Cardinals by 5.5 games in the NL Central, but the Cardinals are in a three-way tie for the third Wild Card in the National League as things stand today. While most people did not expect the Cardinals to be in either race at this point in the season, they've fought their way to a nice record so far, and are hoping to keep the good vibes going so they can buy at the trade deadline.

Erick Fedde is on the mound for the Cardinals tonight, which doesn't exactly inspire confidence in anyone. Fedde has given up seven earned runs in each of his last two starts, including a blow-up 3.2 innings outing against the Cubs at Busch Stadium back on June 25th. The Cardinals are also set to face lefty Matthew Boyd this evening, who diced them up for just three hits and no earned runs over six innings of work in that same game Fedde pitched.

The Cardinals will be without Nolan Arenado tonight, as although he is feeling better after being scratched from yesterday's lineup due to shoulder discomfort, the Cardinals want to play it safe and make sure he is healthy for the rest of the year.

We'll update this piece once the new time of first pitch is announced.