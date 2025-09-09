Cardinals' top pitching prospect continues swift ascent through system

Although there may not be much to write home about regarding the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025, the Springfield Cardinals, the team's Double-A affiliate, have been tearing it up this season and have clinched a playoff berth, with a best-of-three series against a currently undetermined opponent set to commence on Sept. 16.

The Springfield Cardinals already possess plenty of prospect power, with Leonardo Bernal, Brycen Mautz and Tink Hence occupying the roster, and they're about to receive another jolt, as the Cardinals' second-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline is set to join Springfield in its quest for a title.

Liam Doyle is being promoted to Springfield for their playoff run.

Cardinals announced this morning that Liam Doyle is joining Springfield for their playoff run. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) September 9, 2025

Doyle, the Cardinals' 2025 first-round pick, made his professional debut on Sept. 6 with the Low-A Palm Beach Cardinals. The left-hander pitched 1.2 innings and struck out three batters while walking two and allowing a solo home run. Palm Beach wrapped up its season on the following day, but Doyle will have the opportunity to keep pitching in meaningful games for one of the minor league clubs.

St. Louis is hoping Doyle can show the high-octane stuff that he displayed at the University of Tennessee and bring much-needed swing-and-miss to their rotation in the near future. If Doyle makes it clear in this playoff run that Double-A hitters are no problem, the Cardinals may opt to start him at that level when 2026 rolls around and perhaps give him a taste of the major leagues as the season draws to a close.

The Cardinals are also sending a few players to Springfield on rehab stints. Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado and John King are set to appear in a few games for Springfield before they return to big-league action. Doyle should use this opportunity to speak to the three major league veterans and learn what it will take to succeed at the highest level.

Doyle's presence should continue to fuel Springfield, whose 84-48 record is the best in the team's history. Prospect hounds who are interested in watching Doyle and other young players try to take home a championship can watch the games on MiLB.tv, which comes free with the MLB.tv subscription.