Cardinals stars migrating south to Springfield as they near return from injuries

It's always a fun occasion at the minor league ballparks when a core member of the St. Louis Cardinals makes a rehab appearance. Luckily for Springfield Cardinals fans, they should have three Major Leaguers to look forward to seeing this week.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, and John King are all expected to join the Cardinals' Double-A affiliate on rehab assignments. The Cardinals have quietly given themselves a fighter's chance at the third Wild Card thanks to the struggles of the New York Mets, so getting some of their key contributors back here soon could make things interesting down the stretch.

Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, and John King could all be ticketed for Class AA Springfield to begin rehab assignments.



Donovan to start his Tues.

Arenado, if BP goes well, will play there Wednesday.

King to pitch there Wednesday.



Plan accordingly S-Cards. #stlcards — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) September 8, 2025

Donovan, the Cardinals' lone All-Star this year, has been on the injured list since August 18th due to a groin injury, one that he believes he suffered because of his lingering toe ailment that has been bothering him since June. In fact, since that toe injury occurred on June 11th, Donovan posted an 84 wRC+ for the rest of the season before landing on the injured list. Prior to the injury, Donovan had a 132 wRC+ and was the clear frontrunner to be the starting second baseman for the National League at the All-Star game.

Donovan is on track to return this weekend for St. Louis.

Arenado, likely a future Hall of Famer, will wear a Springfield uniform alongside Donovan, is hopeful to be ready to return to the Cardinals next Monday. Arenado has been on the injured list since the trade deadline and is hoping to have a nice final few weeks to prove to the Cardinals, this fanbase, and rival teams that he's still got something left in the tank.

Arenado has been fine defensively this year, but his continued regression at the plate has been a huge disappointment for St. Louis. In 96 games this season, Arenado has slashed .235/.294/.366 with 10 home runs, amassing an 83 wRC+ and looking like a shell of himself offensively.

John King, who has not been good this year out of the bullpen for St. Louis, does still provide the Cardinals with a potential lefty option out of their bullpen if he is able to get right on this rehab assignment. Last year, King posted a 2.85 ERA in 56 games for the Cardinals, but in 43 appearances in 2025, his ERA has ballooned up to 5.18.