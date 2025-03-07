Cardinals Spring Training: Father-son duo to call Spring Breakout game

Major League Baseball's annual Spring Breakout Game gives young players a chance to make a name for themselves. It puts them on a stage early in their career that they likely haven't experienced up to that point.

This year, the breakout game is giving another youngster a chance to make a name for himself: Chip Caray's son, Stefan Caray.

FanDuel Sports Network and the St. Louis Cardinals announced on Friday, March 7th that the father-son duo would call the Cardinals' Spring Breakout Game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, March 14th.

While this will be the first time the two are broadcasting together for a Major League Baseball game, it isn't the first time that Chip will share a stadium with one of his sons. On April 15th, 2024, the Cardinals visited the then-Oakland Athletics. Chris Caray, Stefan's twin brother and Chip's son, was doing play-by-play for NBC Sports California and the A's while Chip was working for Bally Sports Midwest and the Cardinals. This was the first time the announcers and family members called the same MLB game.

Things will be a little different this time around, as both Chip and Stefan will be in the same booth calling the game on March 14th.

"The Spring Breakout is a blast,” said Chip in a press release. “The games are so fun and are an exciting preview of baseball’s bright future and a reminder of when we all were starting our baseball dreams. To be asked to work with my really talented son, Stefan, and see his career starting at the same time is a wonderful honor and a dream come true for our entire family.”

The Caray name is synonymous with baseball broadcasting. Harry Caray was a legendary broadcaster for over 50 years in baseball, announcing games for the Cardinals, Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox, and Chicago Cubs.

Chip Caray has been able to announce with other legendary broadcasters in recent history, too. He and Joe Buck, son of the legendary Jack Buck, called a game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals on May 24th, 2024. The game was postponed due to rain, but the two told stories and passed the time during the rain delay with ease.

The Spring Breakout Game will feature top prospects Quinn Mathews, JJ Wetherholt, Jimmy Crooks, Thomas Saggese, and Chase Davis for the Cardinals. It will be aired live on FanDuel Sports Network.