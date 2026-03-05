Cardinals' Spring Breakout roster highlighted by tomorrow's stars

The St. Louis Cardinals revealed their 2026 Spring Breakout roster today, and to no one's surprise, it features a ton of exciting young talent that fans are eager to see develop.

Spring Breakout is an event at spring training that showcases the top prospects from each organization in head-to-head matchups with other clubs' exciting young talent. This year, the Cardinals' roster features the likes of JJ Wetherholt, Rainiel Rodriguez, Liam Doyle, Joshua Baez, Jurrangelo Cijntje, Leonardo Bernal, Quinn Mathews, and many other names who fans should get familiar with.

The Cardinals' Spring Breakout team is slated to face the Washington Nationals' top prospects on March 19th at Roger Dean Stadium. All Spring Breakout games will be streaming live and for free on MLB.TV, MLB.com, and the MLB app.

#STLCards 2026 Spring Breakout Roster

INF JJ Wetherholt

C Rainiel Rodriguez

LHP Liam Doyle

OF Joshua Baez

SWP Jurrangelo Cijntje

C Leonardo Bernal

LHP Quinn Mathews

LHP Brandon Clarke

RHP Tanner Franklin

OF/INF Ryan Mitchel

RHP Yhoiker Fajardo

LHP Ixan Henderson

RHP Tink… — Josh Jacobs (@joshjaco98) March 5, 2026

Cardinals' Spring Breakout roster is littered with exciting young talent

Wetherholt, who is expected to start for the Cardinals at second base on Opening Day, is widely viewed as a top-five prospect in the game and is already a favorite to win National League Rookie of the Year. He'll have stiff competition from Pittsburgh Pirates' shortstop Konner Griffin and New York Mets' right-hander Nolan McLean, but Wetherholt's advanced hit tool and feel for hitting could allow him to get off to a very hot start to his big league career.

Wetherholt and Griffin joined the MLB Network Spring Breakout roster reveal show to help fans get excited about the game.

Rodriguez, who cemented himself as one of the top prospects in all of baseball in 2025 after posting incredible offensive numbers as just 18 years old, is perhaps the most exciting name that fans will get to follow in these games. Rodriguez made a huge splash in his first-ever spring training game recently, and fans are eager to see if he'll be their next big homegrown bat.

Like Rodriguez, Baez brokeout in a major way last year, going from not even making the Cardinals' top 30 prospects lists to a consensus top 100 prospect in the game. He is closer to a Major League debut than Rodriguez is, and will likely begin the year in Memphis. If he has a strong start to the year, he'll have every chance to win a corner outfield spot for St. Louis later in the season.

Major League Baseball first introduced Spring Breakout back in 2024, instantly becoming a fan favorite event. While spring training games are able to give fans a glimpse at some prospects, the Spring Breakout games were designed in such a way to truly highlight the breadth of young talent an organization has to offer. For many fans, this is their first true look at players who may be impacting their club in future years.

Earlier this week, MLB made an exciting announcement regarding the future of Spring Breakout. Starting in 2027, the event will turn into two single-elimination tournaments, with one team from the Cactus League and one from the Grapefruit League walking away as champions.

With many of the Cardinals' top prospects unlikely to "graduate" from their system in 2026, there's a good chance that the Cardinals' Spring Breakout squad in 2027 is a favorite to win the whole thing, with talents like Rodriguez, Doyle, Baez, and more potentially a part of that roster.