Cardinals sit idly by while National League Central rivals pass them up

We are six weeks into Major League Baseball's offseason, and the St. Louis Cardinals are the only team in the National League Central to not make a major transaction up to this point.

Sure, the rumors have been aplenty, but the action has been lacking. Up to this point, the only additions the club has made have been via minor league signings. The focus this offseason was on restructuring the player development pipeline and revamping the coaching staff and instructor support system for players.

Those goals have been accomplished thanks to high-profile people like Matt Pierpont and Rob Cerfolio. It's also likely that moves will come in the near future. Nolan Arenado's trade market is heating up, and the prices of free-agent pitchers will surely benefit the Cardinals when it comes to moving players like Erick Fedde and Steven Matz.

However, it still isn't fun to watch your rivals make moves to improve their teams while yours sits idly by.

Every other team in the National League Central has made at least one major transaction this offseason. The most recent of these moves involved the Chicago Cubs trading for outfielder Kyle Tucker. Tucker, 27, was injured for about half of the season last year, but he was still able to rack up 4.7 bWAR in only 277 at-bats. He's one of the best players in baseball right now, and he'll elevate the Cubs to another level.

Earlier this week, the Milwaukee Brewers shifted around assets to fill a rotational need. They traded their two-time All-Star closer Devin Williams for starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. from the New York Yankees. Williams has been one of baseball's best relief pitchers for the last four years, but the Brewers needed help in the starting pitching department. This type of deal could provide a template for the Cardinals should they trade their All-Star closer Ryan Helsley.

The Pittsburgh Pirates traded three prospects to the Cleveland Guardians to beef up their offense next year. They acquired first baseman Spencer Horwitz in exchange. Horwitz, 27, hit .265 with 12 home runs last year, and he finished the year with a 127 wRC+. Horwitz is known for his plate discipline, but he also has some pop.

The Cincinnati Reds were the first division rival to strike this offseason. On November 23rd, the Reds and the Kansas City Royals swapped strengths when second baseman Jonathan India was sent to the Royals for starting pitcher Brady Singer. This trade, at least in theory, benefits both teams in the short term.

While division rivals are out making moves, John Mozeliak and the Cardinals are sitting back.

We all knew this would be a slow offseason. The Cardinals are in a reset period; they weren't expected to challenge clubs in the free-agent market. However, we as fans at least expected them to be one of the most active teams in the trade market.

With appealing pieces like Nolan Arenado, Erick Fedde, Ryan Helsley, and Steven Matz as expendable veterans, the Cardinals were sure to drum up some interest in trades. Instead, all we've heard is that Ryan Helsley will now likely remain on the team in 2025, and Nolan Arenado will probably be traded but not for as much as we may want. News on the Erick Fedde front has been crickets, and Steven Matz has some trade value, but not enough to energize and excite a fanbase.

The Cardinals are falling behind in a division they once ruled. The historic franchise may be stuck looking up at its rivals in 2025, and this offseason hasn't given much hope for a weary and desperate fanbase.