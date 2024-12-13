The Cardinals now look shrewd in their decision to keep Ryan Helsley

The St. Louis Cardinals were being slammed in all directions after President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said that the Cardinals were planning to hold on to star closer Ryan Helsley for the time being. Helsley was widely considered the Cardinals' most prized possession, and the team's reluctance to let him go was seen as the Cardinals making another futile attempt to contend for a playoff spot.

But chalk this one up to the front office, because it appears that the Cardinals knew what they were doing after all, as the Milwaukee Brewers' trade of Devin Williams to the New York Yankees netted them an underwhelming return of Nestor Cortes and minor league second baseman Caleb Durbin.

Williams, the Brewers' lockdown closer, has racked up stats that are similar to Helsley's over the past few seasons, so the Brewers' return is likely a strong gauge of what kind of return Helsley would demand were the Cardinals to cut ties with him. Cortes was a slightly above-average pitcher in 2024, owning a 3.77 ERA and a 109 ERA+, bouncing back to a degree after a rough 2023 season. Durbin, meanwhile, is not on the Yankees' top 30 prospects list.

The Yankees were desperate for a stopper who could finish games, so Cortes and Durbin could have been on the high end of potential returns for an elite closer. With that in mind, the Cardinals' decision to keep Helsley as a Cardinal, at least for now, looks to be a good one.

The Cardinals should still look to move Helsley at the trade deadline barring an incredible first half for the team. With more than half of the season over at that time, most clubs will have a good idea of where they stand, and those in contention will be willing to surrender more assets than they would at the beginning of the season, when their outlook is less of a sure thing.

The potentially disappointing return for Helsley isn't all that can be gleaned from this move. Cortes and Cardinals starter Erick Fedde possessed similar stat lines in 2024, so if the Cardinals were to dangle Fedde in trade talks, they might be able to receive more than what many have envisioned given that the Yankees were able to snag an elite closer.

The Brewers' decision to bite first when it comes to trading an excellent closer should immensely benefit the Cardinals when it comes to expectations regarding what they'll receive by trading Helsley and what to ask for if they decide to move Fedde. Many criticisms have been directed toward the members of the front office in recent seasons, but standing pat with Helsley might end up being a nice feather in their cap.