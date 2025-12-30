Cardinals should sign veteran starting pitcher whose market has been "crickets"

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chaim Bloom have already added three starting pitchers to their young rotation this winter in Dustin May, Richard Fitts, and Hunter Dobbins. These three join a group that will certainly include southpaw Matthew Liberatore and righty Michael McGreevy and could include Andre Pallante and/or Kyle Leahy. Quinn Mathews offers ready-to-go depth at the Triple-A level. That gives the Cardinals seven starting pitchers who have logged meaningful innings in the majors.

That depth has made some fans content with the rotation entering the 2026 season. Having seven reliable starters entering spring training with another guy ready to go in Memphis should set the team up well even if an injury or two occurs.

However, due to the potential for injuries to these pitchers, president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom is still keeping an eye on the pitching market both via trade and free agency. During Dustin May's introductory press conference two weeks ago, Bloom was asked if he was content with their rotation or if he would continue to scan the field for another starter.

"Obviously, we're happy to be deeper now with Dustin on board, but we're still going to be on the lockout (for pitchers)...We still want to make sure we're insulated for the season, especially as we continue to hunt opportunities to add young talent to this core," said Bloom.

A week after that press conference, the Cardinals traded Willson Contreras for the aforementioned Dobbins and two other pitching prospects. There's a chance Bloom is done, but there's also the possibility that he adds another veteran starting pitcher to shore up innings.

There is one such veteran still available in free agency who could be a perfect fit for the Cardinals.

Lucas Giolito's free agency market has been quiet, and Chaim Bloom should jump on the opportunity to add this reliable veteran starter.

On a recent episode of Baseball Isn't Boring, starting pitcher Lucas Giolito spoke with Rob Bradford about his time in free agency so far. Giolito described his market as "crickets" thus far. He stated that there has been plenty of interest in his services, but there haven't been offers that have come his way yet.

The fact that Giolito, still only 31 and coming off a season where he posted a 3.41 ERA, hasn't received any offers shows just how much next year's potential lockout has affected this year's market. Giolito is likely seeking a multi-year deal worth upwards of $50 million. The Athletic's Tim Britton pegged Giolito for a three-year deal worth $57 million. Teams could be waiting him out to see if he'll be willing to come down to a one-year deal.

Lucas Giolito's slow market and the Cardinals wanting to potentially add another veteran starting pitcher should make them a strong match for a deal. Giolito, who most recently pitched for the Boston Red Sox, could help guide a young rotation for the Cardinals. If he signs a one-year deal with St. Louis and pitches well in the first half of the season, he could find himself being traded to a contender at the deadline. If he signs a multi-year deal, he could be a stabilizing force in an otherwise young rotation.

Giolito threw 145 innings last year with a 3.41 ERA and a 4.17 FIP. He struck out 121 batters, walking 56 and allowing 17 home runs. Giolito missed all of the 2024 season due to an internal brace procedure on his right arm. Being another year removed from this surgery should help him get back to his former self, perhaps his Cy Young levels from 2019 through 2021.

Giolito spent all of 2025 with the Boston Red Sox. Dustin May, who spent the back half of 2025 with Boston, could help convince Giolito to join the Cardinals, thus giving the veteran Giolito a chance to prove his value and worth on a one-year deal, similar to the route May took with St. Louis.

Lucas Giolito would give the Cardinals a reliable veteran who can log innings effectively in 2026. If all goes well, Giolito could become a trade chip or a consistent starter for the Cardinals over the next three to five years. Chaim Bloom should jump on his slow market and sign Giolito to a contract soon.