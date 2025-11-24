6 realistic starting pitchers who could be home run signings for the Cardinals

Lucas Giolito

A former first-round pick, Lucas Giolito has put together a really solid big league career since debuting back in 2016, reaching the heights of his potential from 2019-2021 with the Chicago White Sox.

During that stretch, Giolito received Cy Young votes each season, posting a 3.47 ERA over that stretch with a 1.08 WHIP and striking out 30.7% of the batters he faced. He's never been much of a ground ball inducer, but when he's been at his best, he strikes out opposing hitters with the best of them.

The strikeout stuff took a dip from 2022-2023, as did his effectiveness, but he rebounded in a big way in 2025. Despite posting a career-low 19.7% strikeout percentage, he had a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts to go along with a career low 9.3% HR/FB ratio. That last part would concern me a bit, as a return to his career norm would likely yield horrible results without a bounce back in his strikeout rate.

Still, Giolito flashed his high-end stuff for Boston, and so he may be a nice target for St. Louis this offseason.

He posted a positive run value with his fastball for the first time since 2020, and his slider returned to being a positive pitch as well. Considering he missed the entire 2024 season due to UCL surgery, it's not a surprise that his stuff took a step back in his first full season back on the mound, so 2026 could be the true rebound season.

There'll likely be multiple contenders interested in bringing Giolito in, but St. Louis would offer him a place where he can pitch against a weak division in a pitcher-friendly ballpark with a guaranteed rotation spot and a good defense behind him. And considering his own injury history, their recent ability to keep starters healthy would be an added bonus.

Bloom didn't bring Giolito into Boston (he was let go a few months prior), but Giolito would be a very interesting target for him with St. Louis. He has quite a bit of MLB experience, great stuff, and a track record of high-level production.