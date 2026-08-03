Cardinals Rumors: Alec Burleson is among favorite bats on the trade market

The St. Louis Cardinals head is swirling with rumors–just like yours. Trust me, this time is unsettling for everyone, and it just got worse. According to one MLB Insider, Alec Burleson is all over this year’s rumor mill.

Heard this today:



Cardinals 1B/OF Alec Burleson is one of the most popular controllable bats on the trade market. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 3, 2026

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Burleson has become “one of the most popular controllable bats on the trade market.” Uh, oh.

Cardinals’ fans were seemingly against trading struggling backstop Ivan Herrera, as his first half was elite and he logged an All-Star Game selection.

But Burleson? Really?

This season, Burly has a slash line of .284/.347/.458, with an OPS of .805 and a 127 OPS+. To put it simply, Burleson won a Silver Slugger award in 2025 and got better.

Sometimes you have to maximize value; other times it’s important to hold onto foundational pieces. Burleson has found himself bouncing back and forth between two realities.

On one end, he’s the Cardinals’ first baseman of the future, and drives in the winning run in the 2030 World Series to seal St. Louis’ 12th championship.

Conversely, he’s an elite trade chip, and the prospect capital he lands nets the Cardinals their 12th World Series championship by 2030.

These are obviously the only two outcomes.

More seriously, Burleson has cemented himself as an everyday MLB bat, and a good one at that.

He makes his money by…hitting. Elite analysis, right? Well, Burleson really is the kind of hitter that turns back the clock.

Remember the days in Little League when the strike zone was merely an idea? A fixture put in place to make sure the game didn’t last all day.

Burleson adheres to this approach and has morphed into one of baseball’s best bad-ball hitters. With a combination of hand-eye coordination that rivals Bruce Lee, underrated raw power, and now, solid defense at the ‘cold corner,’ he’s truly one of, if not the Cardinals' most valuable bat.

With that being said, if a deal came to pass, what would it look like?

What does Alec Burleson’s trade value actually look like for the Cardinals?

It looks pretty. Like the sky at sunset, or a dove in the wind. Seriously.

If the Cardinals trade Burleson, and he’s THAT coveted, expect multiple top-15 prospects, maybe another fringe top-30, and an MLB-ready player–a four-for-one trade would not be out of the question.

The Nationals recently traded power-hitting first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. to the New York Yankees for a prospect package that included Jack Cebert (NYY #14) and Yovanny Cruz, who most expect to be the Nats’ closer of the future.

With Burleson’s track record and substantial team control, fans can expect an even more bountiful return if he were dealt.

Realistically, St. Louis should hold out for the ‘godfather offer’ with both Burleson and Herrera. These are two All-Star-caliber youngsters who have remaining years of control. Their respective windows as assets outlast this trade deadline.

President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom will have to decide at some point, but it’s not right now. This sounds like deadline daisy picking, but if it does come to pass, Burleson has been an absolute treasure in The Lou.