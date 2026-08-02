Cardinals prospect Liam Doyle is so good, fans shouldn't care who gets traded

The St. Louis Cardinals have all hands on deck ahead of what’s sure to be an eventful deadline. Thankfully, the external noise has been somewhat mitigated by internal assets. Namely, Liam Doyle’s recent dominance and rise to minor league stardom.

On July 31, in Doyle’s latest start, the southpaw racked up a career-high ten strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Additionally, he generated a staggering 22 whiffs in merely 85 pitches. It’s about time to buy in: The stuff will PLAY.

Doyle’s surge prompted a post on X from prospect expert Tobey Schulman:

Liam Doyle’s last five starts:



24.1 IP

1.85 ERA

17 H

5 ER

14 BB

28 K



Walks remain a concern, but he capped off July with a strong 10 K outing with 0 walks. He held batters to a .198 BAA in this stretch.#STLCards pic.twitter.com/479ytb7rYN — Tobey Schulman (@tschulmanreport) August 1, 2026

Doyle’s last five starts have characterized exactly why the Cardinals drafted him: elite stuff, fiery mound presence, and the ability to take over a game.

This season, fans got a quick glimpse at what real "elite stuff" is supposed to look like in a starting pitcher with veteran Dustin May.

At his best, May’s sinker finds the bottom of the zone at triple digits, his sweeper bites down on the back knee of left-handed hitters, and his changeup dives like Greg Louganis.

Now, imagine that kind of overpowering stuff, but stretched out over, let’s say, a team-friendly extension.

For years, getting to watch a pitcher uncork blazing heaters and wipeout sliders, with the birds on the bat across his chest. Wouldn’t that be something?

St. Louis has long been without a prized arm on the big club. Just today, esteemed pitching prospect Quinn Mathews made his debut and showcased a decent arsenal with fluctuating control.

Doyle and breakout prospect Brandon Clarke headline a slew of southpaws making their way to St. Louis sooner rather than later.

If Doyle keeps up his rapid rise, when could Cardinals fans actually see him in MLB?

What does Liam Doyle’s actual timeline look like for the Cardinals?

Realistically, Chaim Bloom and the rest of the St. Louis FO are in no rush to usher Doyle into crucial innings.

It won’t be this year that he dons the highest of Cardinals reds, no matter what the back of his baseball card says.

Similarly to other prospects in the Cardinals’ system, Doyle has a lot of flash, but runs out of gas. The peaks and valleys that surround his overall performance don’t formulate the kind of consistency that an everyday player needs to be capable of—and that’s totally fine right now!

Doyle, at best, could be tracking for a September call-up next season (CBA permitting). If that were the case, he’d reach MLB at the ripe age of 23, and Redbird fans would get a quick introduction before he makes a run at the 2028 rotation.

Doyle looks like he’s the ace of the future. He’s a bulldog on the mound, throws absolute pills, and seems to thrive off the noise.

Just recently, after a big K, Doyle paced toward the batter and stared him down. When the already-dealt-with batter chirped at him, he didn’t hesitate to speak from the heart.

With all the excitement and emotion, just wait until he faces Pete Crow-Armstrong…