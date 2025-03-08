The injury bug in baseball waits for no one and spares even fewer.

The St. Louis Cardinals have seen this, though to a lesser extent compared to other teams throughout the league. 27-year-old starting pitcher Zack Thompson is being shut down for at least four weeks following a lat injury. Outfielder Jordan Walker is resting for a week after stepping on a sprinkler head and tweaking his knee.

Several notable starting pitchers throughout baseball are already experiencing injury woes just three weeks into the spring circuit. New York Mets starters Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas are both out for at least a month with oblique and lat strains, respectively. The Baltimore Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez experienced tricep soreness following a start on March 6th that left manager Brandon Hyde "concerned."

The New York Yankees are also without 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil for about three months due to a lat injury. Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole is undergoing additional testing following some soreness in his throwing elbow.

Injuries are inevitable in baseball, and teams typically have backup plans for these setbacks. Whether it be internal promotions, free agents, or a trade, backfill following injuries is essential for teams who aim to be competitive, something both the Mets and Orioles aim to be in 2025.

John Mozeliak should be calling the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Baltimore Orioles immediately for a trade involving Erick Fedde.

As Derrick Goold reported last month, Erick Fedde remains a possible trade candidate during spring training. The 32-year-old starting pitcher had a career year in 2024, posting a 3.30 ERA along with 154 strikeouts in 177.1 innings. His production slowed down a bit following a trade from the Chicago White Sox to the Cardinals at the trade deadline, but Fedde finished September and October with a 2.38 ERA across four starts.

He's owed only $7.5 million, a bargain compared to the rate of starting pitchers of his caliber this offseason. Even though he's on an expiring contract, Fedde would still bring back a decent return in a trade.

The New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Baltimore Orioles have every intention of making it deep into the postseason this year. The Mets signed this winter's darling in Juan Soto to North America's largest contract ever, the Yankess are always competitive thanks to their exorbitant payroll, and the Orioles' young core is flourishing right now. Both teams' competitive windows are open wide, and building a strong roster is vital.

Erick Fedde would be an excellent addition to either team's rotation, and John Mozeliak could take advantage of desperate organizations in a trade.

Trading Erick Fedde would hurt the Cardinals' production in 2025. He's a veteran of the game, and his production is easily projected due to his track record. Fedde would slot in nicely as the team's #2 starter behind Sonny Gray. The Cardinals are better with Erick Fedde on the roster in 2025; that much is certain.

However, trading Erick Fedde opens up a spot for either Andre Pallante or Michael McGreevy. Apparently, there's a battle for the final rotation spot between these two young starters. Trading Fedde eliminates that battle.

The departure of Erick Fedde also bumps Quinn Mathews, the organization's top pitching prospect, to the sixth starter for the Cardinals in case someone goes down with an injury.

Trading Erick Fedde to pitching-starved teams like the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Baltimore Orioles will net the Cardinals some decent prospect talent while clearing up space for young pitchers like Andre Pallante and Michael McGreevy. It will lower the Cardinals' potential in 2025, but it will benefit the team in the long run.