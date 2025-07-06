Cardinals' rising star Brendan Donovan receives well-deserved All-Star nod

Brendan Donovan is an All-Star! Let's go!

The St. Louis Cardinals' rising star is headed to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game as the club's lone representative, but don't get it twisted, he belongs there. Donovan has been the heart of this Cardinals team all season long, and his performance on the field has allowed them to be in the playoff chase and has cemented him among the best second basemen in all of baseball.

Brendan Donovan is the Cardinals 2025 All-Star Selection

In 82 games this season, Donovan has posted a .296/.367/.431 slash line with seven home runs, 32 RBI, and 47 runs scored, with his 125 wRC+ ranking 48th in all of baseball, ahead of stars like Bobby Witt Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., Francisco Lindor, and Gunnar Henderson. Donovan's .296 batting average is fifth in the National League, and his 2.4 fWAR ranks 21st.

Donovan has been one of the most underrated players in all of baseball since debuting in 2022. His career 121 wRC+ is 44th in all of baseball among players with at least 1500 plate appearances since he debuted, and he's done that while playing excellent defense at several positions on the field.

As a rookie, Donovan was awarded the National League's first-ever utility Gold Glove award, and he's continued to provide the Cardinals with that defensive versatility ever since. So far this year, Donovan has appeared in 65 games at second base, 17 in left field, and six at shortstop, and he's still able to fill in at third base, first base, and right field whenever he is needed.

Not only has he been versatile on the field, but he's been so in the Cardinals' lineup as well. He has spent most of the season batting third for the Cardinals, becoming the lynchpin for their lineup and being relied upon in big spots to drive home runners as well as get on base for big bats behind him. After Lars Nootbaar's struggles came to a crescendo in June, Donovan was bumped up to the lead-off spot, and while he's not been quite as dynamic in that spot, he's helped the Cardinals weather a tough stretch when they didn't have another option to turn to.

Donovan appeared on my podcast "Dealin' the Cards" back in spring training, and it was an absolute pleasure to hear from him regarding the work he's done to improve as a hitter, remain one of the more valuable utility men in the game defensively, continue to make his faith and family his priority, and how he gives back through his work with military veterans. He is one of the best ambassadors we have for the game of baseball right now.

This is Donovan's first All-Star game selection, but I don't think it will be his last. Now that he is getting the national recognition he deserves, Donovan is going to be a fixture on the big stage for years to come. Mark DeRosa appears to have Donovan on his radar to represent Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic as well, so his platform should only grow from here.

The Cardinals would be foolish not to lock up Brendan Donovan on a long-term deal as soon as possible. He's the perfect player to help launch the Cardinals into their next window of contention, and this All-Star nod is just an additional recongition of what those who have watched Donovan already know about him.