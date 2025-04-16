Cardinals recall intriguing prospect from Paul DeJong trade for MLB debut

So far in 2025, the reality of a lack of a significant talent pipeline from the minor leagues for the St. Louis Cardinals has been laid bare. The Cardinals were unable to flip Nolan Arenado for a return to help the cause last offseason, and now top pitching prospect Cooper Hjerpe needs Tommy John surgery. However, just because the farm system is shallower than fans would like doesn't mean the cupboard is completely bare.

The Cardinals traded Paul DeJong back in August 2023 to the Blue Jays, and now St. Louis gets to take advantage of their return, as they are recalling Matt Svanson from the minors to make his big league debut.

In a corresponding move, RHP Roddery Muñoz has been optioned to Memphis. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 16, 2025

Cardinals recalling Matt Svanson to see if they actually won the Paul DeJong trade

Trading DeJong when St. Louis did was pretty wise in hindsight. He showed some pop last year with 24 homers for the White Sox and Royals, but his diehard devotion to hitting below .230 every season has limited the value he can provide with that power and his defense.

The question now is what to expect out of Svanson in the big leagues. Strictly a reliever in the minor leagues, Svanson is a sinker/slider guy who throws in the mid-90's, and his slider is definitely the better of those two pitches. He does miss some bats, but is generally a guy that relies on getting groundballs for outs, which is right in the Cardinals' wheelhouse.

The Cardinals' bullpen has been right in the middle of the pack so far this season in fWAR while lagging behind in ERA. While Svanson isn't likely to dominate hitters with swing and miss stuff that would help the WAR cause, he should at least be a reliable source of groundballs and quick innings that should allow St. Louis' relief corps to better target matchups in the late innings.

In exchange, Roddery Muñoz, a more familiar name to Cardinals fans perhaps, got the boot once again. In three big-league outings this season, Muñoz sports a 10.13 ERA and slightly less unsightly 1.13 WHIP.

More Cardinals News from Redbird Rants