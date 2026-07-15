Cardinals prospect’s unbelievable childhood prediction became reality

St. Louis Cardinals fans got a glimpse of the future over the All-Star weekend while the 2026 MLB Draft was underway. While Chaim Bloom and his team knocked the draft out of the park, two previous selections were playing in the Futures Game at Citizens Bank Park. Pitcher Liam Doyle and catcher Rainiel Rodriguez both came off the bench in the game, and for Rodriguez, his debut was years in the making.

Both prospects are in the top 30 of MLB Pipeline's rankings and were named to the game as reserves. Doyle came in from the bullpen and struck out two while walking two but left with a scoreless outing. Rodriguez entered in the sixth and flew out in his only at-bat. For the catcher, it was less about the results and more about the process.

Cardinals prospect Rainiel Rodriguez would only come to Citizens Bank Park as a player

The impressive teenage prospect has zoomed through the minor leagues since being signed in 2024. He was born in the Dominican Republic before moving to Philadelphia when he was 10 years old. After moving back to the Dominican at 16, he was inked to a deal by the Cardinals and immediately made a powerful impact in the organization. Currently mashing the baseball at Double-A Springfield, Rodriguez was extended an invitation to go to his childhood ballpark. His attendance at the Futures Game was the first time Rodriguez had been in the Bank.

Despite growing up in Philadelphia, Rodriguez never attended a Phillies game, and that was by choice. It was not due to hatred of the team, however. It was because the youngster promised to only go to a game there if he were playing, rather than as a spectator. Years later, that prediction came true when he took the field in the sixth inning of the Futures Game. Even though he did not start the game and was hitless in his only plate appearance, Rodriguez stepped foot on a Major League field just a couple of stops away from being a big league player.

Since debuting in the pros as a 17-year-old, all Rodriguez has done is hit. He spent 41 games in the Dominican Summer League after being signed in 2024, and since then, the Cardinals have been aggressive at moving him up the ladder. This strategy is welcomed by Rodriguez as he appreciates the challenge and confidence from the organization. Now 19, the catcher has forced his way into the Springfield lineup in Double-A and has continued to mash the baseball.

In 44 games with the Baby Birds, Rodriguez is hitting while hitting .262 and has eight homers and six stolen bases, a career high for any level. While the batting average is a step down from last season, he is still hitting .281 overall on the year and has been finding his stride. Over his last 20 games, Rodriguez is hitting .309 with five homers and 15 RBI. The only downside to his season so far has been the increase in his strikeout rate, but even against older competition, he is striking out just 23.6% of the time.

The St. Louis Cardinals are flush with catching talent at every level of the minor leagues, so there is no need for the front office to push Rainiel Rodriguez quicker than he needs. While Rodriguez appreciates the challenge, Leonardo Bernal is ahead of him at Triple-A, while Ivan Herrera and Jimmy Crooks took over for Pedro Pages at the big league level. If he continues to hit, however, the 22nd-ranked prospect in baseball could leapfrog everyone in front of him and become another huge part of the team's future.