Cardinals prepare to trade multiple pitchers at deadline with latest roster move

The St. Louis Cardinals are widely expected to move multiple pitchers at this year's trade deadline, and they began to prepare for that scenario today by optioning Hunter Dobbins to Memphis and adding newly signed reliever Peter Strzelecki to the Major League roster.

Manager Oliver Marmol was quick to point out to reporters that the club is able to recall Dobbins immediately if (and honestly when) a trade happens, rather than having to wait the 15-day period that normally sits between options. For now, Strzelecki adds another arm to the Cardinals' bullpen, and both he and Dobbins will likely be filling roles for St. Louis in the coming weeks after the Cardinals make their deadline moves.

Strzelecki spent time with both the Brewers and Yankees this year on minor league contracts. He's been effective in those 32 minor league innings, posting a 3.94 ERA while striking out 28.6% of the batters he faced and walking just 4.5%. Strzelecki also has a pretty good Major League track record, and the Cardinals are hoping he can provide that for them for the rest of the season.

Aside from a new bullpen arm to aid the roster, this really does signify moves are coming for St. Louis, which will reshape the roster for the remainder of the season.

The Cardinals will likely trade Dustin May, JoJo Romero, Ryne Stanek, and maybe others this week

The Cardinals were always likely to be sellers, but recent days have continued to affirm that plan. When the Cardinals signed Strzelecki, it was a move that many considered to be in preparation for losing arms via trade, and now that seems to be the case.

Masyn Winn recently told beat reporter Jeff Jones that he fully expects Chaim Bloom to move arms like Dustin May, JoJo Romero, and Ryne Stanek. That lines up with what has long been expected for this team.

If the Cardinals make those moves, Dobbins would likely take one of their spots, and one of their top pitching prospects, Quinn Mathews, appears to be lined up to make his MLB debut as well. Aside from those two, names like Brycen Mautz, Ryan Fernandez, and others could see their own shots in St. Louis soon after. Cade Winquest is another name not on the 40-man roster who is worth watching.

The Cardinals' rotation has been massively underrated this season and has helped them win a lot of ballgames. Losing May would be a tough blow, but seeing Dobbins and/or Mathews get their shots would be huge. As for the bullpen, the unit has really struggled this year, so trading away two or more of their best arms could really see things spiral.

This year has been about building for the future, and so getting more opportunities for their young guys is the ideal scenario here. And who knows? Young talent has driven their success all year, so maybe adding new youngsters to the mix can actually give St. Louis the boost they have been looking for.