5 players the Cardinals must consider trading at the deadline

With the recent downtick in performance for the St. Louis Cardinals, they suddenly seem destined to sell at this year's MLB trade deadline.

According to an article by The Athletic, St. Louis was one of the teams “trending towards selling.” They got there by registering a 1-4 record to begin the second half, dropping back-to-back series against the Angels and Diamondbacks.

Now that the Cardinals have lost nearly all momentum, here are five players that they have to consider moving on from.

Player 1: Dustin May (SP)

Dustin May, besides one stretch of good baseball, has not been the ace-of-staff fans were hoping for.

His high ceiling is ever-apparent. Fans have witnessed complete games, downright dirty sinkers, and sharp-breaking balls. Unfortunately, May is at his best about as often as the Cardinals are–which has been a rarity in recent times.

The veteran will still have value as a trade chip, as any starter who can throw a baseball could be of use down the stretch to a contender. However, it’s plausible to imagine that he’ll no longer net a significant return.

Even if the Cardinals rattled off a ten-game win streak, May would need to go. There’s no justifying holding onto him, especially when things are trending the wrong way.

Player 2: Riley O’Brien (RP)

It’s easy to fall in love with the idea of perfection. It’s a lot harder to confront reality.

Riley O’Brien kicked off 2026 looking like Mason Miller–and that’s no stretch of the imagination. Unfortunately, since his strikeout cravings have dissipated, his results have followed.

O’Brien isn’t missing bats, he’s walking the house, and judging from the always trustworthy ‘eye test,’ his confidence is in the gutter.

As an All-Star this season, with an elite campaign under his belt last year, there will be teams that covet O’Brien, even after his dreary falloff.

St. Louis has been playing like a bad team for almost a month. Bad teams don’t need good relievers. Goodbye, closing time.

Player 3: Pedro Pages (Catcher)

Pedro Pages missed July 22’s game against the Angels due to a stomach bug. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like the Cardinals are missing him anymore when he’s out of the lineup.

Rookie backstop Jimmy Crooks hasn’t had the success that seemed promised from his Triple-A performance, but without more evidence that he isn’t MLB-caliber, you run the risk of alienating a future building block by not playing him.

Pages is past that tier. He’s moved on into backup territory, and currently supplies this Cardinals’ roster with a third-string option.

He’s a great teammate, a lovable personality, and has given the Cardinals quality innings behind the plate. Unfortunately, the team’s future doesn’t rely on vibes, and the Cardinals have other catchers to sort through.

Player 4: JoJo Romero (RP)

JoJo Romero has been St. Louis’ staple left-handed reliever since he was acquired from the Phillies for Edmundo Sosa.

This year, however, he’s regressed. His expected data and surface-level numbers have fallen off.

In addition to a slower year, Romero fell ill with appendicitis right before the deadline and is currently on the 15-day IL.

Similarly to the O’Brien argument: bad teams don’t need good relievers. Whatever value Romero has as trade bait far exceeds his impact down the stretch.

Additionally, moving on from him would clean out a roster spot for a minor leaguer to get innings in The Show. Likely southpaw Brycen Mautz, who has begun to work out of the bullpen for Triple-A Memphis.

Romero has been an excellent Cardinal, but his time has come. There’s simply no reason to hold onto a setup man who’s trending the wrong direction.

Player 5: Andre Pallante (SP)

Andre Pallante has been more than anyone could’ve expected him to be this season.

With a reinvented slider, more aggression in the strike zone, and consistent velocity, Pallante has quite possibly been the Cardinals’ second-most reliable starter. Behind only breakout hurler Michael McGreevy.

However, the Cardinals have a boatload of talent in Triple-A, especially when it comes to starting pitching.

Most notably, Jurrangelo Cijntje and Quinn Mathews could be ready as soon as next season for legitimate opportunities. If that’s the case, where does Pallante fit in?

McGreevy and Kyle Leahy seem to be the only no-brainers for a rotation spot next season. And that’s pending how they perform in the latter months of the season.

Pallante provides the Cardinals with an option, but next to no upside.

Contending for the postseason doesn’t often entail playing it safe. That’s what Pallante is: he’s a lock for 150 innings and around a 4.00 ERA. Nothing to shrug at, but it doesn’t gleam.

It would do the Cardinals justice to cash in on his all-time high value, and finally exercise some trust in internal options waiting in the wings.

The Cardinals just finished one of MLB’s biggest sell-offs last offseason, and they look lined up for another.

Hold tight, Redbird fans. I know it hurts. But someday, the wait will be well worth it, and you’ll smile and laugh at the fact that it was a debate whether or not to trade Dustin May.