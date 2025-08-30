Cardinals pitching legend makes his return to the field with a surprising twist

St. Louis Cardinals fans may remember fondly Adam Wainwright's farewell at the end of the 2023 season. Though he had a dreadful season on the mound, he was able to lock in for his final start and magical 200th win of the season. However, his final Major League appearances were both as a pinch hitter. Wainwright, who homered on the very first pitch he ever saw, was one of the better-hitting pitchers during his career, even capturing a Silver Slugger award in 2017.

Waino always enjoyed hitting, asked manager Oliver Marmol to let him bat during his farewell weekend, and Marmol obliged twice. This weekend, Wainwright will once again return as a hitter in the Home Run Derby X in Des Moines.

Who you got taking home the win in Des Moines⏰⁉️#HomeRunDerbyX pic.twitter.com/JFn76m79Qk — MLB’s Home Run Derby X (@homerunderbyx) August 29, 2025

The Home Run Derby X is one of MLB's lesser-known exhibition events, which features four 3-player teams. The event hasn't gained much popularity amongst baseball fans, but it offers a unique spin on the game, taking it all around the world. Started in 2022, a pair of teams play in each of two semi-final events, culminating in a winner-take-all final. The event on Saturday in Des Moines will feature the Cubs, Cardinals, Yankees, and Red Sox. The Cubs, with another former pitcher, Jake Arrieta, Ben Zobrist, and softball star Erika Piancastelli, will match up against the Cardinals, headlined by Waino, another prolific two-way threat, Rick Ankiel, and softballer Taylor Shumaker.

If the Cardinals team can win the event, they will qualify for the finals weekend event in Salt Lake City from September 19-20th. Hopefully, Wainwright and Ankiel will prove that pitchers can still rake despite the Universal DH, especially against Jake Arrieta, who has earned some hitting notoriety of his own.

This is the second time this year that Wainwright has returned to the diamond in a fun exhibition-style event. Earlier this summer, Wainwright was one of the special guest players for the Savannah Bananas at Busch Stadium, appearing on the mound for them like he did for the Cardinals for so many years. Any time Wainwright is back on the field or involved with the game of baseball, it's a good day for Cardinals fans.