Legendary Cardinals' pitcher makes surprise appearance during Savannah Bananas game

Adam Wainwright once started his career off as a relief pitcher who dabbled in the closer role for a time. Images of him hugging catcher Yadier Molina following the final out of the 2006 World Series are ingrained in the minds of every Cardinal fan from that era.

Wainwright's career transitioned to him being a starter, and he will go down in St. Louis Cardinals' history books as one of the best starters in franchise history. His career went out more with a whisper than a bang, but the 2023 season still held many memories for the long-time Cardinal.

The last time Adam Wainwright stepped on the mound at Busch Stadium to throw a pitch came on September 18th, 2023. In his final appearance of his career, Waino threw seven scoreless innings against division rival Milwaukee Brewers. He allowed four hits and struck out three batters en route to his historic 200th career win. It was a throwback performance by one of the greatest pitchers in St. Louis Cardinals' history.

On July 18th, 2025, Wainwright didn't need to have as masterful a performance to receive a standing ovation from the St. Louis faithful.

St. Louis Cardinals legend Adam Wainwright returned to Busch Stadium to pitch in a Savannah Bananas game.

In a surprise appearance, Adam Wainwright came out of the dugout during the seventh inning to pitch for the Savannah Bananas, a professional baseball team known for its antics, tomfoolery, and excitement.

Most people equate "Bananaball", the style of baseball played by the Bananas and the other three teams in their league, to the Harlem Globetrotters. In a sense, this is an accurate description. Both teams base their own style of play on a real sport, but the Bananas have managed to surpass the Globetrotters in fan engagement and excitement.

From a man on stilts to flip catches in the outfield to players running out walks while the ball is tossed to every player on the defensive side of the game, the Savannah Bananas have certainly created their own version of America's pastime.

Former professional baseball players will make cameo appearances at Bananaball games. Todd Frazier and Bronson Arroyo made appearances in Cincinnati, and Alex Gordon, Erik Hosmer, and Mike Moustakas showed up in Kansas City.

It was once reported that Adam Wainwright wasn't going to appear in St. Louis when the Bananas came to town due to an arm injury he sustained while practicing. Thank goodness that story didn't come to fruition.

Wainwright came out to pitch in relief for the first time since 2017. He came onto the field with a raucous ovation behind him while he made the ever-familiar trot to the mound at sold-out Busch Stadium.

Wainwright needed to get just one more out to close out a victory for the Bananas. He got the final batter out thanks to a pop fly off his legendary curveball. After the game, Wainwright was ecstatic to be back at the place he once called home.

"It was awesome. When the crowd gets into it like that when you're out there on the mound, you can't help but feel it...It's the best baseball town in the world. I was blessed to play here for 18 years. Being back at Busch Stadium felt right."

Having Adam Wainwright back at Busch Stadium felt right, and it was a treat for those in attendance or watching online to see him return to pitch.