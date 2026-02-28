Cardinals Opening Day roster prediction one week into spring training games

Utility (2) - Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin

I have gone back and forth since the Urias signing on whether or not I believe both Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin will make the Opening Day roster, but for now, I have them both in the mix for roles early in the season.

Fermin saw some outfield reps with the Cardinals last year and is someone that various people in the organization have wanted to see more opportunities for. Fermin only got 70 plate appearances with St. Louis in 2025, but managed to post a .283/.377/.417 slash line, good for a 129 wRC+.

Saggese, on the other hand, has only played in the infield during his career, but has now drawn a start in left field and center field prior to leaving for the World Baseball Classic this weekend. Saggese is also trying to display versatility so he can get into the Cardinals lineup, and frankly, it'll be needed just to even make the roster.

Saggese seeing time in center field is very interesting to me. The Cardinals don't have a right-handed center field option currently, and Saggese could draw some starts there based on matchups if he has a strong camp. Jon Jay is working hard with Fermin and Saggese and will give Marmol his thoughts on their readiness as camp rolls on.

Saggese leaving for the WBC will make it harder for them to monitor his defensive progress, but I do lean right now that they'll at least feel comfortable with it enough to roster him and see how he begins the year. If Saggese doesn't seem ready to play the outfield, I would bet he starts the year in Memphis to improve before he gets a shot with the club.

I don't think either player is done playing infield, though, which is why I have them in the utility category. Both will likely still see some opportunities in the dirt, finding any way possible to get into the lineup. I'm very intrigued to see how both players perform this year.

Once Nootbaar returns, though, one of them is likely going to be sent down to Memphis, unless there's an injury or someone else is struggling.