This Cardinal may factor into a new defensive position that no fan saw coming

The St. Louis Cardinals begin their first full squad workouts today, and they do so while still searching for a right-handed bat to add to their outfield mix. While most of the talk has been about free agent signings or a potential trade they could make, there are in-house options that the Cardinals plan on giving some run as well.

Nelson Velasquez is a non-roster invitee to camp with Major League outfield experience and a power bat to pair with that, so he is certainly a contender for that role. But the Cardinals are also hoping some right-handed hitting infielders like Jose Fermin and Thomas Saggese can show some flashes out there as well, with the latter apparently being stretched even more in the outfield than any of us orginally thought.

Look out, Victor Scott II, because Saggese is going to be joining you in center field this spring as he looks to earn more playing time in 2026.

Thomas Saggese is expected to take reps in center field for the Cardinals

In a recent piece over at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Derrick Goold wrote that "Saggese will be out in right, left and definitely some center field" as the Cardinals "hunt" for another right-handed outfield bat. The idea of Saggese playing in the outfield is certainly not a new one, but "definitely some center field" is at least a bit shocking considering his lack of outfield experience as a whole.

Transitioning to a new position is difficult, and some players handle it much better than others, but moving to center field after never even taking an outfield rep in four professional seasons is quite the pivot. I'm not at all saying the Cardinals should not consider it, but it is certainly a big ask of Saggese and one that could drastically change how much playing time he's able to get in 2026.

What truly makes this experiment a surprise to me is how Saggese has been viewed as a defender coming through their system. Most outlets had Saggese as a 45-grade defender and arm with at best, 50-grade speed. He's got average speed and slightly below average defense due to his limited range and arm strength, which doesn't exactly sound like the profile of a center fielder. The Cardinals seemed reluctant to play him at shortstop in 2025, a position he's played often in his career, so trying him out in center field is an interesting choice.

If Saggese ends up being someone they are comfortable running out in center field, then they will certainly feel good about him in left field and right field as well, making him a true utility player for them in 2026. He'll have every opportunity this year to earn a regular role in the lineup with his bat, and one way to make that even easier for Marmol to do is for Saggese to up his versatility.

The Cardinals could still very well add another right-handed bat in the coming weeks, but considering that this season is all about development, getting more young players into the lineup is the preferred route for this ballclub. If Saggese specifically gives the Cardinals confidence in his ability in the outfield, then that's a win in the Cardinals' book this year.