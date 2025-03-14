Cardinals Opening Day roster prediction after new signing and latest roster moves

Rotation (5) - Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, Andre Pallante, Miles Mikolas, Steven Matz

Just missed: Michael McGreevy and Gordon Graceffo

Barring an injury or trade late in camp, the Cardinals' five-man rotation appears to be set in stone and will look like the group that we've anticipated they'd go with all offseason long.

Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, and Miles Mikolas have been locks for the rotation for months, and while there was some doubt about Andre Pallante recently, he looks secure in his spot as well. The real question seemed to revolve around whether or not the Cardinals would be willing to send Steven Matz to the bullpen, but it does not appear like they will do so.

Instead, despite a strong camp from Matthew Liberatore, he will end up being the Cardinals' third left-handed option out of the bullpen, but Mozeliak insists that it does not mean Liberatore won't start this year. We've seen this song and dance before, and it is not fair to Liberatore. He has not been good in spots where he is yanked between two roles, and now the Cardinals are set to do so again this year. The idea of Liberatore starting in the rotation with Matz in the bullpen was really growing on me prior to this decision.

Michael McGreevy, who has also had himself a great camp thus far, will be starting the year in Triple-A and will likely be the first man up should an injury occur. McGreevy was really good in his small sample size for St. Louis last year and looks like a rotation option for the future. I'm hoping they'll find a way to get him in the MLB rotation asap.

Quinn Mathews will also begin the year in Triple-A, and as one of the top prospects in all of baseball, it won't be long before he's in St. Louis, as long as he is pitching well. Mathews represents real upside for this Cardinal rotation, and if he's throwing well in Memphis to start the year, the club is going to have to make a decision on one of their veterans barring an injury.

Graceffo will be stretched out in Memphis alongside Sem Robberse and likely Tekoah Roby, so the Cardinals will have plenty of options they can turn to whenever they so need. The Cardinals should have a stable rotation again as they did in 2024, but I am hoping it's turned over to more young arms soon so they can develop.