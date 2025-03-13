Cardinals News: MLBPA hand slap, Liberatore's role confirmed, fun prospect optioned

The St. Louis Cardinals finally made their first free agent signing of the offseason, securing right-handed pitcher Phil Maton to join their bullpen group for the 2025 season.

While it had been rumored for a bit now that the Cardinals could add another reliever to their mix, many had their doubts, and the president of the MLBPA, Tony Clark, recently made comments to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch regarding the Cardinals' inactivity, and I doubt this signing changes his opinion on that.

“Rest assured, because we track all 30 teams all the time, when a team that has historically functioned a certain way suddenly finds them functioning different, yeah,” union chief Tony Clark said Wednesday when asked by the Post-Dispatch if the Cardinals’ lack of spending caused any alarm.

“We pay attention to it. We pay attention to it.”

The Cardinals' lack of spending this offseason was driven by multiple factors, most of which had to do with a decline in revenue due to decreased ticket sales and the loss and a revised TV deal after losing out on their original lucrative agreement. Fans have been extremely frustrated by the lack of moves, and the MLBPA surely is as well. When a market like St. Louis doesn't spend, that hurts free agents.

Cardinals News: Matthew Liberatore's role, fun prospect optioned

In the aftermath of the Maton signing, you may have missed that Mozeliak confirmed Liberatore's role in the Cardinals bullpen to start the year after battling for a spot in the rotation all spring.

While no one should be shocked by this, it does come as at least a bit of a surprise considering how well Liberatore pitched in camp. One of the main complaints we have had with the Cardinals' handling of Liberatore in recent years has been the lack of a defined role, and unfortunately, that will continue.

Mozeliak mentioned that this still means Liberatore could factor into the rotation this year, even though his season will begin in those short spurts. Rather than placing him in the rotation now or sending him to Memphis to stay stretched out, he'll join their bullpen mix on Opening Day.

Tekoah Roby, one of the Cardinals' top prospects, shone in camp this year after battling injuries and subpar performances since St. Louis acquired him from the Texas Rangers at the 2023 trade deadline. Roby has always had great stuff, and now that he's feeling good both physically and mentally, it has allowed him to attack on the mound, and the Cardinals were clearly impressed by what he was bringing to the table.

Roby will begin the year in either the Memphis or Springfield rotation, which will be best for his development. But don't be shocked if the Cardinals call upon his name at some point this year to make starts for them or appear in their bullpen mix. Roby has some of the most dynamic stuff in the system, and the Cardinals will want to unleash him when they believe the time is right.