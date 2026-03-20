Cardinals' official rotation order features hat tips toward the work of young arms

Once the St. Louis Cardinals announced their official five-man rotation to start the 2026 season, everyone began making their guesses as to how the order of that group would shake out. Matthew Liberatore was given the nod as the Cardinals' Opening Day starter, but how the other four arms would line up was an interesting debate.

In general, the Cardinals decided to tip their cap to the work of young arms with how they structured their rotation to start the year.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has reported that the Cardinals' rotation to start the year will go as follows: Matthew Liberatore, Michael McGreevy, Dustin May, Kyle Leahy, and Andre Pallante.

#Cardinaks rotation to open the year:



Matthew Liberatore vs Tampa Bay

Off day

Michael McGreevy vs TB

Dustin May vs TB

Kyle Leahy vs Mets

Andre Pallante vs Mets



(Repeat.)



Plan accordingly. — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) March 20, 2026

Michael McGreevy got the nod over Dustin May in Cardinals' rotation order to start the year.

McGreevy getting the nod as their "number two" starter is a really fun hat tip from the Cardinals' coaching staff, even if it isn't a huge deal. Dustin May has looked really good in camp, and I think most of us would agree that he and Liberatore are their top two starters, but McGreevy getting the chance to be the second man up this year is a fun story.

Last year, McGreevy clearly earned a rotation spot out of camp, but he was sent to Memphis to be available as pitching depth for the club. The Cardinals' rotation stayed healthy, so it took an implosion from Erick Fedde to free up a spot for McGreevy in the rotation full time. Now coming out of camp this year, he's the second man up in their rotation.

Kyle Leahy, whom the Cardinals really want to see take a "Liberatore-esque" jump this year, got the nod as their "fourth" starter over Andre Pallante, another fun honor for a young arm who has worked hard to earn his spot in the rotation. The Cardinals think highly of Leahy's future as a starter, and this is a small way of showing him that.

The Cardinals' five-man group will likely change throughout the year as injuries or poor performances happen. Richard Fitts, Hunter Dobbins, and Quinn Mathews are all eagerly awaiting their shots in the rotation, and names like Ixan Henderson and Brycen Mautz won't be far behind them.