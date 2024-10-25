Cardinals notably absent from recent offseason free agent fits list

The St. Louis Cardinals' posture heading into this offseason is self-described as a "reset' where their priorities are not solely on bettering the big league club for 2025. That itself does not sound like a team that is going to be players in free agency, and Jim Bowden's recent free agent fits list over on The Athletic.

Bowden makes a list each year linking clubs to various players who are set to hit free agency. He predicts the type of contract they will receive this winter and then lists various teams that would fit as suitors. Out of the top 45 players that Bowden listed who are set to hit free agency, he had the Cardinals as a fit for exactly zero of them.

On one hand, this is not surprising, and frankly, probably the right prediction. Could I see the Cardinals making a shrewd move for a unique free agent like Walker Buehler or one of the relievers listed? Sure. But it's probably not the likeliest of scenarios given where the club and payroll are heading.

I fully expect the Cardinals to make multiple additions this offseason, but they probably won't be all that high-profile of roster acquisitions. The most high-profile of moves they will make this offseason would involve trades of significant players like Ryan Helsley, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and/or Nolan Arenado. They are set to let Paul Goldschmidt walk in free agency and the fates of names like Kyle Gibson, Lance Lynn, Matt Carpenter, and Andrew Kittredge remain to be seen.

While there is an argument to be made that the Cardinals could look to compete this year while also revamping their farm system, I'm good with them prioritizing the overhaul of their player development system if it leads to long-term success. Building a strong foundation for when Chaim Bloom fully takes over in 2026 should be the goal here, as I don't think fans want to watch the Cardinals scrap and claw for 85 wins with a mediocre roster next year.

John Mozeliak alluded this past week that youth will be getting the spotlight in 2025, further indicating the unlikelihood of a significant addition from free agency this offseason.