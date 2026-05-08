Cardinals News: Daniel Descalso's bagels, national broadcasts, and new grass

It's been a fun start to the year for the St. Louis Cardinals, and the small news bits on the side have only added to the fun narrative that is the 2026 Cardinals. Here's a quick roundup of some news headlines from the last week.

Daniel Descalso's bread company is growing in popularity.

Daniel Descalso has been a Cardinal for a long time. He was drafted by the team and played a crucial role for many years, and he's now on manager Oli Marmol's coaching staff. However, Desclaso isn't just a good baseball coach. He's also a solid baker.

Desclaso launched his company last year, but it's certainly grown in popularity over the last few months. The Cardinals' bench coach has taken to bringing his bagels to Busch Stadium, and sideline reporter Dani Wexelman gave them her nod of approval earlier in the week.

The Cardinals have seen several food-related trends come and go, most prominently salsa made by Matt Carpenter and a burger phone for home run celebrations. Hopefully, there's some good luck to Daniel Descalso's bagels.

The St. Louis Cardinals are rising in popularity nationwide.

Prior to the start of the 2026 season, the Cardinals received a sobering message with their schedule. They were on the road for every major holiday, a clear indication by MLB that St. Louis was no longer a top baseball market. Things are now different for the Cardinals.

As a result of their hot start, the Cardinals have been gaining more national attention. During their weekend series against the San Diego Padres, the Cardinals will play three games on national TV. The series opener on Thursday night aired on ESPN. Friday night's bout will air on Apple TV, Saturday's game will be broadcast nationally on Fox, and Sunday's series finale will be on MLB.TV. Three of the four games against the Padres are on national TV, a clear indication of the Cardinals' success this year.

This national attention is a double-edged sword. On one hand, this attention is wonderful to see. The Cardinals have proven themselves a worthy opponent through the month of April. National games are proof of that.

Conversely, these national games make it significantly harder for fans to watch. Instead of one subscription, four are now needed for fans to watch just one series. This has left several of the St. Louis faithful — and Padres fans for that matter — frustrated. It's expensive and difficult to watch baseball consistently.

Busch Stadium is receiving new sod while the Cardinals are away against the San Diego Padres.

Bush Turf, a company that specializes in sodding sports fields, posted a video on Thursday showing their employees hard at work at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals are out of town for a four-game series in San Diego, so Busch Stadium received a "much-needed" sod update, according to the company's Twitter/X account.

According to Justin Hatcher, the Grounds Crew Supervisor for Busch Stadium, the field is being sodded with Tahoma Bermuda.

Busch Stadium has often been ranked as one of baseball's best arenas. A sod refresh should only add to the aesthetics at the ballpark for both fans and players.