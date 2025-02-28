Cardinals' new tagline has evolved into a potential walk-up song for Victor Scott

In case you haven't heard, the St. Louis Cardinals are "youngry" in 2025. The term, invented by Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II in an interview with the St. Louis radio station 101 ESPN during Spring Training, has caught on in some fan circles. The music world has now gotten hold of the word, as a listener sent the radio station an AI-generated song titled "Let's Go Youngry Birds."

The song has not been released to the public, but a snippet of the tune can be heard here at the 19:46 mark.

"Let's Go Youngry Birds" could become Victor Scott's walk-up song.

101 ESPN sent Scott the recording, but the crew has not yet heard back from the outfielder about whether he will use it as his walk-up song in 2025. Scott has a chance to be a fan favorite with his game-changing speed on the bases and in the outfield, and if he adopts this song, he could ascend into Cardinal Nation's stratosphere of most beloved players on the team.

Scott is not the only "youngry" Cardinal who wants to prove himself at the highest level. Masyn Winn is coming off of a fantastic rookie season, but all eyes will be on him to see if he can repeat his success in 2025. Fans will also be watching Ivan Herrera to see if he has improved his defense and arm when attempting to throw out basestealers as he competes with Pedro Pages for the starting catching job. On the mound, Michael McGreevy should receive a longer look to determine if he fits into the Cardinals' rotation plans down the stretch or in 2026, and Quinn Mathews, who dazzled in his Spring Training debut, is knocking on the door to the major leagues.

The Cardinals are not expected to contend for a postseason spot in 2025, which is likely to be a transition year for the franchise as John Mozeliak wraps up his time as the president of baseball operations and Chaim Bloom assumes more responsibility. However, if Scott adopts the song and "Let's Go Youngry Birds" becomes a hit within the fanbase, fans could hold some unexpectedly fond memories of a potentially rough season.