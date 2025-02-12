Victor Scott might have just coined the Cardinals' 2025 catchphrase

Since the rise of social media and hashtags, many baseball teams have tried to distinguish themselves with an annual slogan. The Chicago Cubs, for example, have used #ThatsCub and #EverybodyIn. Other teams simply used shortened versions of their name, such as the St. Louis Cardinals' common use of #STLCards. But the best mottos aren't thought up in marketing rooms; they're created on the fly.

In the Cardinals' championship season of 2011, shortstop Rafael Furcal started the chant of "happy flight," pepping up the squad to win and be able to celebrate while traveling to their next game destination. Later that year, the squirrel scampering across home plate in Game 5 of the NLDS was dubbed the "Rally Squirrel," which took off in online circles. In 2018, Matt Carpenter's homemade salsa seemed to spark the Cardinals to a late-season surge, and "It's gotta be the salsa" adorned signs and clothes throughout Cardinals Nation.

Lightning might have struck again when center fielder Victor Scott appeared on "The Morning After," a show on St. Louis-based radio station 101 ESPN, while the hosts were in Florida to cover the Cardinals as the team prepares for Spring Training.

While speaking with the media about the drive of the new, upstart Cardinals, Scott tripped over the words "young and hungry" when describing the team, leading him to utter the portmanteau of "youngry."

Scott's "youngry" quip is befitting of a team that wants to prove that it can still contend in the rapidly improving National League Central division.

Many of the young Cardinals have plenty to prove: Lars Nootbaar needs to prove that he can stay healthy. Ivan Herrera needs to prove that he can stick behind the plate. Jordan Walker needs to prove that he can hit big-league pitching. Nolan Gorman needs to prove that he can make contact more consistently. And Scott himself needs to prove that he can get on base more often to take advantage of his elite speed.

Growing boys need to eat, and the youngry players on the Cardinals will receive plenty of servings as the new blood gets a fair shake and the Cardinals determine who can help the team in its next run at forming a dynasty.