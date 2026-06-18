Cardinals make several roster moves in the minors highlighted by red-hot infielder

Tuesday was a busy day for the Cardinals, moving eight players to different locations.

First, let’s sort out the different levels.

Level Team

Triple-A Memphis Redbirds

Double-A Springfield Cardinals

High-A Peoria Chiefs

Single-A Palm Beach Cardinals

FCL Florida Complex League

The moves made were:

RHP Brandt Thompson transferred from Memphis down to Springfield.

INF Tre Richardson III has been transferred from Peoria up to Springfield.

RHP Nelfy Ynfante has been transferred from Palm Beach up to Springfield

OF Jose Cordoba transferred from Springfield down to Peoria.

INF Sebastian Dos Santos transferred from the FCL to Palm Beach.

RHP Zeke Wood (A+) reinstated from the Restricted List and transferred to the FCL.

OF Facundo Velásquez transferred from Palm Beach to the FCL.

C Alex Birge (A) activated from the 7-day IL and transferred to the FCL.

RHP Ryan Murphy has been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA).



RHP Brandt Thompson has been transferred from Memphis to Springfield.



INF Tre Richardson III has been transferred from Peoria (A+) to Springfield.



RHP Nelfy Ynfante has been transferred from Palm… — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) June 16, 2026

Tre Richardson III has absolutely earned his promtion by the Cardinals

It looks like the team isn’t afraid to make moves at the big league level, but the lower levels are getting a strategic churn as well.

Most of these players are a way off from making the big club, but it’s always great to see players move through the ranks.

The one to keep your eye on is Tre Richardson III. He was the Player of the Week on 6/14. His average is .325 this year, and his OPS is 1.093. He combines those stats with 11 home runs and 12 stolen bases.

The stat that stands out the most is his wRC+. The player most want to see called up is Joshua Baez. His wRC+ is 142, which is amazing and deserves a call-up. Tre Richardson’s wRC+ is 171.

The Cardinals drafted him in 2023, and is now 24 years old, the perfect age that fits into this year’s Cardinals theme of seeing what the young guys have. His problem, though, is that he plays shortstop.

This shows just how much this team has changed. The last few years, they had to keep playing a guy like Gorman because of potential, and there was no one behind him that was ready.

Now we have several players who are close to being ready and no spot for them to play.

This must have been how it felt to be a catcher for the Cardinals in the minor leagues, knowing there was no way you had a chance with Yadier Molina behind the plate.