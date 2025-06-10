Cardinals legend potentially running for political office in Missouri

Uncle Charlie, meet Uncle Sam.

Adam Wainwright's career accomplishments are extensive as a baseball player. He's been to three All-Star Games, he's won two Gold Gloves, and he won the Silver Slugger Award in 2017. Wainwright finished in the top three of National League Cy Young voting four different times in his career. Wainwright was also the man to throw the final pitch of the 2006 World Series champion Cardinals. While he didn't play in 2011, he was still with the organization when they won the World Series that year.

Since his retirement after the 2023 season, Wainwright has worked as a broadcaster for Fox Sports, and he's focused heavily on his music career. Waino has released one studio album, Hey Y'all in 2024, and he's released three singles. He's played in several concerts over the last few years as well.

Beyond baseball and music, Wainwright has been quite philanthropic. He was awarded the Roberto Clemente Humanitarian Award for his charitable efforts with Big League Impact in 2020. Wainwright is a talented man, and he's explored many paths throughout his life. He could be venturing down a new path soon.

According to Jacob Rubashkin, a deputy editor for Inside Elections, a Democratic political group recently attempted to convince former St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright for a seat in the House of Representatives.

That's right. Former St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright may become a politician.

According to Rubashkin, a poll was conducted to test the future St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer's odds against the seven-time incumbent Ann Wagner. Wagner, 62, is an American politician and former diplomat serving as the U.S. representative for Missouri's 2nd congressional district since 2013.

This push for Wainwright's introduction to the political side of things started on a St. Louis Cardinals subreddit. User Xxsskid17xX posed a question to the group asking if the three-time All-Star is considering a run for election. Polls on the page grew increasingly formal, and there appeared to be substantial support for Wainwright to enter the political realm.

"But despite the thought and effort, Wainwright doesn’t look poised to jump into the race anytime soon," writes Rubashkin. "He’s a FOX MLB game analyst, and Democratic sources don’t believe he will ultimately run."

Wainwright isn't likely to enter the political arena soon, but there's definite interest from the Democratic Party in his services.