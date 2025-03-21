Cardinals' latest lineups may provide a looking glass into Opening Day rosters

The St. Louis Cardinals have shuffled most of the spare parts out of spring training, and only the final cuts remain to see who will grab the last few bench spots when the team heads to St. Louis to begin the arduous journey to October.

The Cardinals are holding a split-squad game on March 21, with most of the expected regulars in the lineup against the Houston Astros and many of the reserves or players who did not make the roster squaring off against the New York Mets.

Victor Scott's presence in the lineup against Houston could be a sign that he is ready to travel north with the team.

Speedy center fielder Victor Scott has put on a show this spring, hitting .371 with five stolen bases and even two home runs to his name. The fact that manager Oli Marmol penciled him into the lineup against the Astros could signify that he believes Scott has a real chance to make the roster for Opening Day.

This is not the first time Scott has dazzled in spring. In the 2024 preseason, he hit .317 with four steals, although he failed to launch a ball over the fence. Scott made the Opening Day roster on the heels of that performance, but he fell on his face when the games began to count, hitting only .085 in 59 at-bats before being demoted in late April. If he has turned the corner, Scott has a chance to become the Cardinals' everyday center fielder in 2025 and provide a defensive upgrade over Lars Nootbaar, who would likely be shifted to left field.

In all likelihood, Scott's presence on the roster to start the season would engender a stint in Triple-A Memphis for Michael Siani, and his fading chance to make the roster could be reflected in his presence in the lineup against the Mets. One of the top defensive outfielders in 2024, Siani surprised with the stick for much of last year, reaching a high point of a .254 average on Sept. 9 before crashing back down to a .228 average by the end of the season. This spring, Siani is batting a paltry .114 in 35 at-bats, and his elite skills in the field may not be enough to make up for his tepid performance in the batter's box.

On the mound, the Cardinals are starting Michael McGreevy in the Mets game. Although most players in this lineup will start the season in the minor leagues, McGreevy's chance to receive another start is telling. McGreevy has performed excellently in spring, allowing only two earned runs in 11.2 innings. The ground-ball pitcher and 2021 first-round pick flashed plenty of promise in his first stint in St. Louis last year, holding a 1.96 ERA in 23 innings. The Cardinals have even brought up the idea of turning to a six-man rotation, and McGreevy could be primed to earn the final spot if the Cardinals opt to go that route.

Scott and McGreevy have been among the most exciting Cardinals in spring training. Although one shouldn't attempt to glean regular season performance off of preseason play, these two players have more than a puncher's chance to be in the big league dugout when Opening Day rolls around.