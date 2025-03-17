Cardinals History: Top 5 individual seasons by a Cardinals' player by position

Top 5 outfield seasons in Cardinals history

Stan Musial | James Drake/GettyImages

1. Stan Musial - 1948

.376/.450/.702 with 39 homers and 131 RBIs; 11.3 WAR

Stan's 1948 season was complete domination across every offensive category. He led the league in runs, hits, doubles, triples, RBIs, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage...he was ONE homer away from tying for the league lead in home runs. At 27, Musial was still a bonus defender and played all three outfield positions almost equally throughout the season. One of the greatest seasons (regardless of franchise or position) of all time!

2. Joe Medwick - 1937

.374/.414/.641 with 31 homers and 154 RBIs; 8.4 WAR

Ducky Medwick was crowned the MVP in 1937 by winning the triple crown (led the league in average, homers, and RBIs). While he didn't have any postseason heroics or antics, the Cardinals must have been a very fun team to watch still. These were some of the years where Medwick's and Johnny Mize's time in St. Louis overlapped.

3. Albert Pujols - 2003

.359/.439/.667 with 43 homers and 124 RBIs; 8.7 WAR

2003 would be Albert's last season primarily playing outfield before shifting to first base full-time. This was a smart move long term, as Pujols would be a premier defensive first baseman. 2003 was Albert's first batting title, and he was the runner-up in the MVP voting.

4. Willie McGee - 1985

.353/.384/.503 with 10 homers, 82 RBIs, and 56 SBs; 8.2 WAR

In what was far and away the center fielder's best season, Willie led the league in batting average while providing some pop with the bat. Willie was actually drafted by the Yankees but sent to the Cardinals in 1981 due to their crowded outfield situation. The Yankees' loss turned out to be a monster gain for the Cards. It didn't take long before the switch-hitter was a St. Louis staple.

5. Jim Edmonds - 2004

.301/.418/.643 with 42 homers and 111 RBIs; 7.2 WAR

Those are some big numbers from the then 34-year-old Edmonds! From 2000-2004, he was a model of consistency for St. Louis. Jimmy Baseball was equally proficient in the postseason as well throughout his career. The 8-time Gold Glove winner seemed to put his body on the line more often than not to make the spectacular catch.

Honorable mention: 1901 Jesse Burkett, 1942 Enos Slaughter, 1974 Lou Brock, and 1998 Brian Jordan