How a St. Louis Cardinals legend once got thrown out of a World Series game

The St. Louis Cardinals have a rich history of incredible World Series triumphs, but some of these epic games get forgotten as time has passed. The 1934 World Series, featuring the Cardinals vs. the Detroit Tigers, was an incredible clash that had many highlights. But one of the lowlights was what occurred in Game 7 to outfielder Joe “Ducky” Medwick.

What did the 1934 Cardinals look like?

This was the “Gashouse Gang” featuring Medwick, Frankie Frisch, Pepper Martin, Ripper Collins, and the Dean brothers! The Cardinals finished 95-58 that season, beating the previous year’s World Series champion New York Giants by a mere 2 games for the NL pennant. The Cards were 7 games back on September 6th before winning 18 of 23 to close the season.

Ducky Medwick was a 22-year-old off his first All-Star selection. He hit .319 on the season with 18 home runs and 106 RBIs. Fellow slugger Ripper Collins held down first base and had an NL-best 35 homers. Pepper Martin led the league in steals, and Frankie Frisch was in his first full season as player-manager.

On the mound, Dizzy Dean was the man! He led the league with 30 wins and 195 strikeouts. With a 2.66 ERA, Dizzy won the MVP that season. His younger brother, Paul “Daffy” Dean, emerged as a rising star in his first season with the Cards. “Me and Paul will probably win 40 games,” Dizzy famously said. Together they won 49!

What happened in the 1934 World Series?

The Cards squared off against the Detroit Tigers, who were appearing in their 4th World Series — but had not yet won the big one. After three consecutive losses from 1907-1909 (Ty Cobb-led teams), the Detroit faithful were surely desperate to secure a title.

The Tigers finished 101-53 and were stocked with Hall of Fame talent in Hank Greenberg, Charlie Gehringer, Goose Goslin, and player-manager MVP Mickey Cochrane. They also had two aces headlining their pitching rotation in Tommy Bridges and Schoolboy Rowe.

The teams split the first 2 games in Navin Field in Detroit before playing the next 3 at Sportsman’s Park. With a chance to close the series at home, the Cardinals won Game 3. Then disaster struck with a 10-4 blowout in Game 4 before a crushing 3-1 loss with Dizzy Dean on the mound in Game 5. Backed against the wall and returning to Detroit, the Cardinals would have to win their final two games in enemy territory with a frenzied crowd.

Game 6 was probably the best game of the series. Detroit slated Game 2 winner Schoolboy Rowe against young Cardinals starter Daffy Dean. With the game tied at 3-3 in the 7th inning, Daffy helped himself out at the plate by hitting a single to drive in Leo Durocher. Daffy would escape trouble in the 8th to finish off the complete game 4-3 victory. The series was tied going into the critical Game 7.

How did Ducky Medwick get tossed from Game 7?

The Cardinals took a chance on pitching Dizzy Dean on two days of rest. The move would pay off handsomely, as Dean held the Tigers in check and the Cardinals had a monster seven-run third inning. As Dizzy kept mowing down hitters, the crowd turned from hopeless to restless. In the sixth inning, the Cardinals' Pepper Martin singled and advanced to second. Ducky Medwick stepped up to the plate with 2 outs.

Medwick hit a shot to the center field fence that brought in Martin. The young Medwick decided to push for a triple and slid into third safely. During this play, Tigers 3B Marv Owen may have stepped on or kneed Medwick, and Medwick kicked him as a result.

"I didn’t mean to harm anybody, but I don’t want anybody to kick me. I offered to shake hands with Owen on the spot, but he wouldn’t do it. He walked away and turned his back." Joe "Ducky" Medwick

Tigers fans may have viewed Medwick’s actions as rubbing it in. He certainly had been a thorn in their side all series, having compiled a near-record 11 hits. After the end of the inning, Medwick trotted out to left field but was greeted by fans heaving projectiles at him. Medwick had to go toward the infield to avoid getting hit by a variety of bottles and produce.

"Every face in the crowd, women and men was distorted with rage. Mouths were tore wide, open eyes glistened and shone in the sun. All fists were clenched. Medwick stood grinning with his hands on his hips, just out of range of the bottles. A green apple rolled to his feet and he fielded that too." Paul Gallico of the NY Daily News

The PA announcer begged for the Detroit faithful to stop. Medwick made a few attempts to return to left field, only to incur the wrath of more fruits and vegetables! The scene went on for about 20 minutes before a meeting adjourned.

At the game, overseeing the festivities, was Commissioner Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis. That’s the title of a man who was important! The controversial Landis brought Medwick and Owen over to discuss the incident. After a brief conversation, Landis decided to remove Medwick from the game! Medwick threw down his mitt in disgust and was replaced in left field by reserve Chick Fullis. The home crowd cheered!

What happened after Ducky got the boot?

The Cardinals breezed to an eventual 11-0 victory and denied the Tigers their first title. Following the game, Commissioner Landis issued a statement:

"I saw as well as everybody what Medwick did, but when Umpire Klem took no action and the players quieted down I hoped the matter was ended. But when it became apparent that the demonstration of the crowd would never terminate I decided to take action. I did not call Medwick and Owen in any attempt to patch up the difference between the players. I asked Owen whether he knew of any excuse why Medwick should have made such an attack on him. He said he did not, and with that I ordered Medwick off the field…I made my decision in order to avert a demonstration leading to possible riot and injury and to protect Medwick from violence." Commissioner Kennesaw Mountain Landis

It is very rare for a player to be removed from the World Series, but this would be the only occurrence where a player was kicked out for their own protection!

Medwick, Pepper Martin, and Ripper Collins all tallied 11 hits in the series. The biggest heroes were the Dean brothers. Dizzy finished 2-1 with a 1.73 ERA over 26 innings, and Daffy went 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA in 18 innings. The stars showed up!

The Tigers would bounce back the following year and win the World Series over the Cubs 4-2. For the Cardinals, this was their third championship in nine seasons. It would be the Gashouse Gang's last hurrah, as the Cards wouldn’t return to the postseason until the Stan Musial-led 1940s teams.