Cardinals History: Top 5 individual seasons by a Cardinals' player by position

Throughout the St. Louis Cardinals' long history, there have been 11 World Series titles and many superstars who have come and gone. But which players had the best individual seasons? I'm going to try to answer that question.

These are not the best players necessarily, although there will be overlap. I have also taken the liberty of not having repeat seasons for any individual player at a position. Otherwise, certain spots are all one individual. Variety is the spice of life...as is garlic powder!

Since comparing players across positions can be problematic, they are sorted by position — starting with pitchers!

Top 5 pitching seasons in Cardinals history

1. Bob Gibson - 1968

22-9, 1.12 ERA, 268 K’s in 304 IP, 28 CGs, 13 SHOs, 11.2 WAR

This should come as no surprise! In one of the best seasons ever by one of the best pitchers ever. Gibson's 1.12 ERA is particularly impressive. While many note that in 1968 offense was down across the board, there was only one other pitcher in the NL with an ERA under 2 (Bobby Bolin at 1.99).

2. Dizzy Dean - 1934

30-7, 2.66 ERA, 195 K’s in 311 IP, 24 CGs, 7 SHOs, 8.9 WAR

Dizzy had an incredible run from 1932-1937. 1934, though, was something altogether special! Dean led the league in wins, shutouts, and strikeouts. He was barely edged out in innings and ERA by the legendary Carl Hubbell. Dizzy even took home the MVP honors that year. Led by his strong postseason performance, Dean and the Gashouse Gang won the World Series in seven games over the Tigers.

3. Mort Cooper - 1942

22-7, 1.78 ERA, 152 K’s in 278 IP, 22 CGs, 10 SHOs, 8.2 WAR

Mort Cooper was incredible in 1942! The big righty from Atherton, MO, earned the NL MVP, leading the league in wins and ERA. The Cardinals won the World Series this season over the Yankees, who had won 5 of the previous 6 titles. Cooper had success leading the Cards to the postseason in 1943 and 1944 as well.

4. John Tudor - 1985

21-8, 1.93 ERA, 169 K’s in 275 IP, 14 CGs, 10 SHOs, 8.1 WAR

Tudor had one of the more remarkable pitching stretches in recent memory, going 20-1 with a 1.37 ERA from May 29th on. He led the Cards to a World Series appearance in 1985 before his arm gave out in Game 7 and he punched an electric fan. He likely would have won the Cy Young were it not for a superhuman Doc Gooden season (24-4, 1.53 ERA). The Cardinals traded former All-Star George Hendrick to Pittsburgh to acquire the lefty before the season, and the move paid off. Tudor would be the top pitcher on the Cardinals staff for most of his 3+ seasons he was in St. Louis despite some injury issues.

5. 1948 Harry Brecheen

20-7, 2.24 ERA, 149 K’s in 233 IP, 21 CGs, 7 SHOs, 8.7 WAR

Brecheen was a consistent force in the Cardinals' rotation after spending many years toiling away in their farm system. From 1943-1952, he dazzled with a deceptive delivery and pinpoint control. He even went 3-0 with a 0.45 ERA in the 1946 World Series. But 1948 would be his best regular season among many great ones! Brecheen led the league in ERA and strikeouts but lost the MVP to teammate Stan Musial. Unfortunately for the Cards, they got edged out by the Boston Braves for the pennant that season.

Honorable mention: 1899 Cy Young, 2005 Chris Carpenter, and 2010 Adam Wainwright