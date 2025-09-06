Cardinals History: The sad day two players passed away in back-to-back years

It's not often that two fan-favorite players share a day in history. For the St. Louis Cardinals, September 6th is a day that brings back sorrowful and nostalgic memories.

Chris Duncan and Lou Brock both passed away on this day in St. Louis Cardinals history.

Chris Duncan played left field and first base for the Cardinals for only five seasons, but his impact was dramatic both on and off the field. He was a key part of the 2006 World Series club, as he went 1-8 with an RBI double during the World Series.

Duncan's best year with the Cardinals came in 2006 when he slashed .293/.363/.589 with 22 home runs and 43 RBIs. He followed that up with a successful 2007 season, but Duncan retired following the 2010 season. He spent the early years of his post-playing career on various radio shows.

Duncan was diagnosed with a brain tumor in October of 2012, and he began chemotherapy soon after. The glioblastoma that Duncan was diagnosed with was the same brain cancer that took Duncan's mother in 2013.

Duncan battled cancer for almost seven years, but he eventually passed on September 6th, 2019. Duncan was only 38 at the time of his passing.

Several members of the Cardinals' brass and former players spoke kindly of Duncan following his passing including team president and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. "The Cardinals are deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Duncan and extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Amy, the entire Duncan family, and his many friends. Chris was an integral part of our 2006 championship team and a great teammate and friend to many in the organization."

Exactly one year later, the Cardinals' family was also struck with another passing of an iconic player in franchise history: Lou Brock.

Brock was acquired in one of baseball's greatest steals. The Cardinals acquired Brock in a trade with the Chicago Cubs that sent Ernie Broglio to Chicago. Brock eventually became a Hall of Famer who helped the Cardinals win the World Series in 1964 and 1967.

Brock played 16 years in St. Louis, finishing his career with the Cardinals with a .297/.347/.414 slash line, six All-Star appearances, five top-10 MVP finishes, and the most stolen bases for a Cardinal with 888 bags swiped. His 118 stolen bases in 1974 was the record until Rickey Henderson broke that record in 1982.

Brock announced in April 2017 that he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare cancer of the blood. Just three months later, Lou Brock stated that doctors believed his cancer to be entirely gone just a few months after his initial diagnosis.

2020 was a difficult year for many people; due to the spread of COVID-19, most events across the world were either cancelled or severely limited in attendees. Family members and friends weren't able to mourn their loved ones like they used to be, and Brock's passing in September of 2020 was awful timing for one of the greatest Cardinals in franchise history.

September 7th is a day in Cardinals history that will always stick out to fans. Chris Duncan was beloved by his teammates and coworkers, and Lou Brock embodied everything it meant to be a Cardinal. While both players are no longer with us, their legacies live on. Brock's number was retired in his final year, and Chris Duncan's contributions to the Cardinals, both on the field and in the broadcast booth, are remembered fondly.