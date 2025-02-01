Cardinals History: John Mozeliak swings trade for All-Star third baseman

"Once I heard that it was done, I was thrilled," said Nolan Arenado back in 2021 when his trade to the St. Louis Cardinals was official.

On February 1st, 2021, St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak swung a deal that landed All-Star and Gold Glove collector Nolan Arenado in a six-player deal. In return, the Colorado Rockies received LHP Austin Gomber, INF Elehuris Montero, RHP Tony Locey, INF Mateo Gil and RHP Jake Sommers. Of that bunch, only Austin Gomber and Elehuris Montero have played meaningful innings in the majors. Arenado, on the other hand, has provided ample for the Cardinals in his four years.

Not only did the Cardinals fleece the Rockies in the players they sent, but they were also able to receive $51 million to help offset Arenado's onerous contract.

Since coming over to St. Louis, Arenado has amassed 11.7 bWAR, he's hit 64 home runs, and he has an OPS+ of 134. Nolan has been to three All-Star Games, he's received two Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger, and he finished third in MVP voting in 2022, a year in which he led the National League in bWAR.

Arenado's contract was restructured following the trade. An extra year was added in the 2027 season, and he was granted opt-outs after the 2021 and 2022 seasons. A no-trade clause was also granted to Areado. He chose to not exercise his opt-outs following those seasons, and Arenado is now locked into a three-year deal with $74 million remaining -- though the Rockies are still kicking in $10 million total these next two years.

The Cardinals and Nado seemed like obvious partners for a long time, and his long-term deal at the time seemed like a hindrance in negotiations. However, both organizations were able to strike a deal and send the third baseman a couple of states over to St. Louis.

A trade happening this late in the offseason was rare, but the terms of Arenado's contract at the time were complicated, thus pushing an agreement later into the year.

Fast forward four years and Nolan Arenado finds himself in a similar position. He still has a no-trade clause, he is seeking to join a contender, and he remains on a team that is trying to trade him away for whatever they can get.

The story behind the Cardinals' 2024-2025 offseason has surrounded Nolan Arenado's presence on the roster. John Mozeliak stated at the club's Winter Warm-Up that trading Arenado remains "priority one, two, and three" on his list as the offseason winds down.

Nado's trade value is significantly lower than it was in 2021; he's coming off his worst offensive season since his rookie year (2020 excluded), his defense has slipped these last two years, and his ability to power the ball has dissipated to below-replacement levels. Simply put, Nolan Arenado is not the same player he once was.

With each passing day, the odds of Arenado staying with the Cardinals in 2025 grow. Unless John Mozeliak can find a willing trade partner, the 2025 St. Louis Cardinals may look eerily similar to last year's rendition of the team.

The Cardinals once acquired Nolan Arenado in the final stretch of the offseason. Perhaps they can flip the script and Arenado himself before players begin reporting to Spring Training next month.