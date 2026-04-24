Cardinals' historic minor league affiliate stadium name changes after 21 years

Major news swept across the St. Louis Cardinals organization this week, as their minor league affiliate announced a name change for its ballpark.

On April 23, 2026, the Springfield Cardinals announced the name of the ballpark going forward: Route 66 Stadium. With a partnership provided by 5 area pillars in the community, the stadium now has the financial backing to keep the Cardinals in Springfield. Mercy, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Missouri State University, City of Springfield, and the Springfield Cardinals have all come together to make this possible. The inspiration is followed by Springfield's rich history with Route 66, as it is recognized as the birthplace for the Mother Road. The iconic road is turning 100 years old, and its legacy will continue on for fans traveling to watch the baby birds. In a bittersweet moment, Hammons Field signage will be taken down over the weekend, ending this chapter. Starting May 5th, a new chapter will begin, as you will be entering Route 66 Stadium in Springfield.

The Double-A affiliate Springfield Cardinals have been established since 2005 and have called Hammons Field home since the beginning. Springfield pioneer John Q. Hammons set out to build a top-of-the-arc stadium in downtown Springfield to provide the local institution, Missouri State University, a permanent baseball home. In addition to this, he wanted to attract a new entertainment industry to the Ozarks: Minor League Baseball. He was successful in 2004 after construction was completed, and the St. Louis Cardinals decided to move their AA team into the Texas League with the Springfield Cardinals.

Springfield Cardinals' stadium name change marks the end of a fun era at Hammons Field

It has been an eventful 21 years at Hammons Field. Many of your favorite players have come through Springfield and played at this ballpark during their careers. Members of the 2006 and 2011 World Series championship teams' roster got their start here in Springfield. Springfield has enjoyed their own success by winning the 2012 and 2025 Texas League Championship. It has been filled with competitive baseball, the future of the St. Louis Cardinals, along with a ballpark atmosphere that provides great memories for fans and the community. With the community at the forefront, the organization and the city of Springfield had a tough decision to make to move forward.

The City of Springfield purchased Hammons Field in 2023 for $12 million with plans to spend $4 million in needed renovations. The Cardinals organization were put in a tough position for years following the passing of John Q. Hammons in 2013. Major League Baseball requires all of Minor League Baseball teams to have up-to-date stadium maintenance and upgrades to keep within league standard. The Cardinals organization did not have the support or resources needed following Hammons's passing, as his trust was going through bankruptcy for most of the assets left behind. With bottleneck pressure coming down from MLB and litigation dissolving their financial support, the Cardinals were prepared to leave Springfield to continue their minor league development. The City of Springfield stepped in at the buzzer, and the community is supporting this stronger than ever.

The Cardinals have a lot of fun prospects down in Sprinfield right now, and fans can continue to enjoy watching them at Route 66 Stadium.