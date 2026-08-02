Cardinals first round pick Trevor Condon can't escape Pete Crow-Armstrong comps after latest highlight

The moment the St. Louis Cardinals drafted Trevor Condon with the 13th overall pick in this year's MLB Draft, comparisons to Chicago Cubs superstar and potential National League Most Valuable Player Pete Crow-Armstrong flooded social media, and for good reason. The two have a lot of tools in common, and play unmatched excitement and aura.

And now Condon is showing that in a Cardinals affilaite's uniform.

During bridge league game action on Saturday, Condon unloaded on a pitch for a massive home run, stared at his long ball for a moment, and executed an epic bat flip before rounding the bases.

A Trevor Condon homer for your viewing pic.twitter.com/1jwliDuH5x — Redbird Farmhands (@RedbirdFarmhand) August 1, 2026

I'm not sure anyone can watch that highlight and not see Crow-Armstrong in it. The two just look like from the way they swing the bat, the emotion and swag they play with, and the sheer energy they draw out of people watching them play. Remember Crow-Armstrong's bat slam and celebration against the Cardinals the other night? Doesn't that feel like something Condon would do?

Let's not get too ahead of ourselves and act like Condon, who just played in the bridge league but hasn't even appeared in a single official minor league game yet, will be the same player as Crow-Armstrong, but it is really fun to dream on Condon, and there is a reason those comps exist. And if Condon keeps mashing dingers, playing great center field defense, flashing top-end speed, and doing it all with that kind of swag? He's always going to draw comparisons to PCA.

And hey, if any Cubs fans are annoyed that this comparison exists, just remember Chicago local radio has already discussed whether Crow-Armstrong will be the best position player of our lifetime not named Barry Bonds, so they have their own issues with jumping the gun.

Trevor Condon is one of the most exciting players in the Cardinals system

There is a reason the Cardinals snagged the high school center fielder with their first-round pick. Condon represents a chance at developing a true difference-making center fielder, something that is hard to find and extremely valuable in today's game.

MLB Pipeline had Condon as a 55-grade prospect in this year's class due to his 70-grade speed, 60-grade hit tool and fielding tool, and above-average arm to go with average power. Now, many believe Condon can grow into even more power as he develops as a prospect and matures physically, and if he does add that power to his game, the sky is the limit for him.

Off the field, Condon has been praised for his work ethic, as he's been very open about his goal to be a Hall of Fame player, and he clearly puts in the work to achieve that goal. He already has a Hall of Fame-level personality and confidence to his game, which will likely make him a fan favorite and annoy other fan bases when he performs against them.

Condon joined a Cardinals farm system that has freakish position player prospects like Rainiel Rodriguez and Joshua Baez, as well as fellow draftee Rocco Maniscalco and other exciting prospects like Leonardo Bernal, Jesus Baez, Sebastian Dos Santos, Emmanuel Luna, and Yario Padilla. Paired with their deep pitching down on the farm, bright days are ahead for the Cardinals.