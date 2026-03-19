Cardinals down to 3 relievers for final 2 Opening Day bullpen spots

As the St. Louis Cardinals continue to trim down their roster in the final days of spring training, we are gaining greater and greater clarity regarding who will be on their Opening Day roster come March 26th.

Yesterday, we learned that the Cardinals had optioned right-hander Richard Fitts to Memphis, solidifying their five-man rotation for the start of the season as Matthew Liberatore, Dustin May, Michael McGreevy, Andre Pallante, and Kyle Leahy. Liberatore was also named the club's Opening Day starter.

The club made another roster move on Wednesday that brought further clarity to their bullpen mix. Fitts was a name to watch as a long-man option for the Cardinals' bullpen, but right-hander Scott Blewett was also an option to break camp with St. Louis. It was less likely that Bleweet would make the cut due to not currently being on their 40-man roster, and the Cardinals made that official by optioning him to Memphis. Now that we know Fitts and Blewett will start the year in Triple-A, there are just three names left to fight for the final two bullpen spots that the Cardinals have remaining.

Matt Pushard, Chris Roycroft, and Gordon Graceffo are fighting for the Cardinals final two bullpen spots

Matt Pushard, whom the Cardinals selected in the Rule 5 draft from the Miami Marlins, seems to be competing with incumbents Chris Roycroft and Gordon Graceffo to make the Cardinals' Opening Day roster. Since Pushard is a Rule 5 draft pick, he'll have to stay on the Cardinals' Major League roster all year to remain with the club, so it feels likely to me that he'll get one of those two final spots.

Roycroft has looked good for the Cardinals in camp thus far, allowing no runs in six innings of work, striking out six batters, and allowing six hits in the process. Manager Oli Marmol has spoken about how Roycroft is far more comfortable on the mound for them now, as last year he was really struggling mentally to feel comfortable with the speed of the game and the pressure of the level.

Graceffo has also posted scoreless outings in camp for the Cardinals, though he's only appeared in two games for them due to being on Team Italy for the World Baseball Classic. Graceffo pitched in two games during the WBC, throwing two total innings while allowing one run and striking out four batters.

Both Roycroft and Graceffo are worthy additions to the Opening Day roster, and the other one will likely be up early in the season. Roycroft and Graceffo have option years remaining, so they can be cycled up and now this year alongside Blewett, Ryan Fernandez, Nick Raquet, and other relievers they may decide to bring up this year. If Pushard or George Soriano struggles to begin the year, one of them could be designated for an assignment (or returned to Miami in the case of Pushard) to clear space as well.

The Cardinals may opt to go to someone like Fitts in late April or early May, as the club plays 17 straight games starting on April 24th, so Fitts could help bring some relief to the rotation during that stretch as a spot starter and then continue to cycle through other names in that bullpen mix as well.