Cardinals could squeeze Yankees for insane deadline haul after pending Red Sox-Adley Rutschman blockbuster

The St. Louis Cardinals are in New York for a three-game series against the New York Yankees, but perhaps Chaim Bloom can turn this business trip into highway robbery due to the Yankees' desperation to outdo their arch-rivals, the Boston Red Sox. Boston is reportedly close to acquiring Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, leaving the Yankees empty-handed in their own pursuit of a catcher.

The Yankees are a team that expressed interest in Herrera, alongside the Red Sox, and both teams have been feverishly searching for catching help that can also provide a boost to their lineup. Boston seems to have found that in Rutschman, so the Cardinals could squeeze an insane return from the Yankees so they can keep up with the Red Sox.

The Cardinals are not looking to move Herrera, and he's likely going to be a part of their core moving forward. But nothing is stopping a team from giving them the Godfather offer that would be necessary to make that kind of blockbuster trade, and the Yankees sure check the boxes necessary to go make such a move.

The Cardinals should see if they can get an insane offer on Ivan Herrera from the Yankees

Again, there is no need to move Herrera, but the Yankees have the assets necessary to change the Cardinals' mind.

Their top two prospects are shortstops George Lombard Jr. and Dax Kilby, and while Lombard is probably untouchable, Kilby would be a huge get for the Cardinals. At just 19 years old, Kilby is also a top prospect in the sport due to his plus hit tool, speed, and above-average power and arm that gives organizations something to dream on. Pair that with a Cardinals player development group that seems to be getting the most out of their hitting prospects right now, and the Cardinals could have a great player on their hands in Kilby.

The Yankees are also one of the best teams in baseball at developing arms right now, with guys like Elmer Rodriguez, Carlos Lagrange, Ben Hess, and Thatcher Hurd as arms the Cardinals could target.

For Herrera to be moved to New York, the Cardinals would command a package featuring multiple of those names and likely more, which would turn their already loaded farm system into one that may be the best in baseball. The Cardinals are building for 2028 and beyond, and while Herrera fits that timeline, they also have to consider moves that push some of their value in that direction, especially if it comes out as a haul for them.

We'll see if the Yankees make a hard pivot, but the Cardinals can just sit back and force them, or another club wanting a catcher, to come to them with a strong offer that they can't refuse. And if the Cardinals don't get that type of offer, they will be perfectly happy having Herrera in the middle of their lineup for a long time. Yes, the Cardinals have more catchers on the way, but they cannot move Herrera out unless it's for a blockbuster return.