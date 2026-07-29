2 arch rivals are reportedly chasing Cardinals' Ivan Herrera in potential blockbuster

If the St. Louis Cardinals were going to trade Ivan Herrera, creating a bidding war between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox would be a great way to drive up the asking price!

According to ESPN's Jorge Castillo, the Yankees and Red Sox are among the teams interested in trading for Herrera, with both clubs looking for upgrades at the catcher position and right-handed bats for their lineup. Herrera would easily be the best option for both of those needs, which is why Herrera will cost a ton to acquire in a trade, should the Cardinals actually move him.

While the Cardinals are reportedly set on moving Dustin May and Ryne Stanek at the trade deadline, Herrera is a name they are unlikely to move unless they are blown away by an offer. But with both right-handed bats and catchers being highly sought after in this trade market, there is a world where opposing teams would give up a king's ransom for Herrera, and at that point, it may be worth strong consideration for the Cardinals.

The Yankees and Red Sox could both offer the Cardinals a ton in an Ivan Herrera trade

Starting with the Yankees, New York has a strong farm system that is deep with pitching talent as well as some big-name position player prospects.

As far as pitching talent goes, Elmer Rodriguez, Carlos Lagrange, Henry Lanlane, Ben Hess, and Hunter Dietz currently headline the system. Those are all power arms who have intriguing secondaries that the Cardinals have been trying to stack up in their own farm system. You can never have enough pitching, and grabbing one or two of those arms from the Yankees would be a huge win for St. Louis.

Top prospect George Lombard is likely off the table, but 19-year-old shortstop Dax Kilby would be a massive get for the Cardinals. Kilby is currently ranked as the 44th-best prospect in baseball according to Baseball America and boasts a plus hit tool with above-average power, speed, and fielding tools. Other prospects like Bryce Cunningham, Spencer Jones, or Thatcher Hurd could be of interest to St. Louis.

On the Boston side of things, the Cardinals and Red Sox have already swung plenty of deals over the last few years, so another one would make a lot of sense.

Franklin Arias is likely off limits for Boston, but what about a big-time bat like Justin Gonzales? The corner outfield/first base prospect has huge power potential and could become a middle-of-the-order threat for years to come. He's still just 19 years old and has plenty of time to develop. Marcelo Mayer, a former first-round pick of Chaim Bloom's back in Boston, could be an interesting piece in a deal.

From an arms standpoint, names like Anthony Eyanson, Kyson Witherspoon, and Juan Valera really stand out. Eyanson has been nearly unhittable in his first minor league season for Boston, posting a 1.13 ERA while striking out 84 batters in 63.2 innings between High-A and Double-A. Witherspoon was the 15th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, and while he has struggled out of the gate so far, he's a big-time arm that St. Louis should be interested in.

If both the Red Sox and Yankees go hard after Herrera, the Cardinals could strong-arm them against each other to get a ton of value back in a Herrera trade. The only way the Cardinals should move Herrera is if they get back a haul, and while I'd be against them actually making the move at this deadline, the Red Sox or Yankees could change that.