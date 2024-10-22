Cardinals Chaim Bloom swipes new director of player development from AL powerhouse

Chaim Bloom was tasked with hiring a new director of player development for the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason, and he may have struck gold with who they were able to poach.

Katie Woo of The Athletic reported today that the Cardinals have hired Cleveland Guardians director of player development, Rob Cerfolio, to oversee their player development. Cerfolio's official title will be Assistant General Manager, Player Development & Performance, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.

Per Woo's reporting, Cerfolio will begin a search for the Cardinals' next farm director and director of performance.

After graduating the Yale University in 2015, Cerfolio joined the Guardians' front office serving in a number of roles related to player development and amatuer scouting before being promoted to director of player development prior to the 2022 season. Cerfolio is seen as one of the industries rising talents in the area of player development, and it is no wonder when you look at what Cleveland has been able to accomplish in recent years.

Despite having one of the lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball, the Guardians have consistently fielded contending rosters. Since 2015, the Guardians have had six 90-win seasons and one 100-win campaign, reaching the World Series in 2016 and the American League Championship Series this year. They have also claimed five division titles during that stretch.

The Guardians roster is littered with homegrown talent or under-the-radar names they were able to acquire in trades or free agency before maximizing their talent in Cleveland. Steven Kwan, Will Brennan, Bo Naylor, Brayan Rocchio, Jhonkensy Noel, Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, Cade Smith, Hunter Gaddis, Tim Herrin, Eli Morgan, Andrew Walters, and Daniel Schneemann were all drafted or signed via international amateur free agency since Cerfolio joined their front office, whiles names like David Fry, Kyle Manzardo, Emmanuel Clase, and Andres Gimenez were all acquired by the club before truly breaking out at the MLB-level.

Obviously, those all are not just a direct result of Cerfolio, but it does go to show the kind of front office and player development culture he was a part of and then led the charge on beginning in 2022. The Guardians have a strong farm system today, ranking fifth in all of baseball according to Baseball America.

Bloom's number one objective in 2025 before taking on the full title of president of baseball operations in 2026 is revamping its player development system. Bloom will work alongside Cerfolio in implementing the changes that he forecasted to the DeWitts and John Mozeliak in the special project he was working on, and you can hear more about how they received Bloom's presentation from my conversation with Bernie Miklasz a few weeks ago on the Dealin' the Cards podcast.

Today was a big step in the right direction for the Cardinals' front office, and now it is time for Bloom and Cerfolio to get to work revamping the Cardinals' farm system and player development structures.