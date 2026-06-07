Cardinals' Chaim Bloom consulted Cleveland Browns GM in Myles Garrett trade

Another blockbuster trade took the sports world by storm earlier this week, as the Cleveland Browns traded away two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams right after breaking the single-season sacks record (23). In return, Cleveland received Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick. You may be asking yourself, "What does Garrett's trade have to do with the St. Louis Cardinals?"

Chaim Bloom's role in the Myles Garrett trade

Well, on the surface, not much. However, shortly after the trade was finalized, news came out revealing that Browns general manager Andrew Berry consulted with other esteemed front office executives before finalizing the deal. Two that were mentioned were the Cardinals' president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom and Oklahoma City Thunder executive, Sam Presti.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Presti is said to have advised Berry to acquire more than just draft picks, highlighting young talent in addition to draft capital. On the other hand, Bloom’s advice is said to have been based on the intangibles. Bloom advised Berry to trade for players with “a similar makeup” and characteristics to the one being traded away. This is solid advice, considering that players with these key characteristics could develop into stars just as Garrett once did.

Having previously dealt Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers when working for the Boston Red Sox, Bloom knows a thing or two about sending stars to Los Angeles. Unfortunately for Bloom and the Red Sox, this is regarded as one of the worst trades in recent MLB history, as Boston’s package of Connor Wong, Alex Verdugo, and Jeter Downs has paled in comparison to Betts’ production in Los Angeles. That said, Bloom was forced into the Betts deal, as pressure to avoid the luxury caused Boston’s ownership to order a trade of their current star.

On paper, just like the Betts trade, it seems like the Rams may get the better end of the deal, due to their expected success as a franchise in the coming years. However, in addition to the draft assets and the talent of Jared Verse, Browns general manager Andrew Berry will have valuable connections in Presti and Bloom to consult with as he continues to lead Cleveland’s rebuild.